(Newswire.net -- February 18, 2020) -- With healthcare costs continuing to rise and showing no signs of stopping, many people are looking into new ways to save on things like medication. Approximately 55 percent of Americans regularly take prescription medications, and the number continues to increase from year to year.

If you’re looking to save on prescriptions, USArx can help. Unlike trying to navigate the world of health insurance options and premiums, USArx is easy to use, available to everyone, and most importantly, free. Here’s everything you need to know about your new favorite healthcare savings program, USArx!

What is USArx and how does it work?

USArx is a healthcare savings company that provides cardholders with prescriptions at a discounted rate. Cardholders receive a discount of 10 to 75 percent on all FDA-approved brand and generic prescription drugs at over 60,000 pharmacies nationwide, and there’s no cost to join.

While it might seem too good to be true, the idea behind USArx is simple. USArx negotiates directly with drug companies to offer a discounted rate on medications at participating pharmacies. Cardholders can look up the prices for their medications on the USArx website, so there’s never a surprise when you get to the pharmacy counter. Simply present your card and start saving!

Who is eligible for USArx?

Whether you’re insured or uninsured and regardless of your age, citizenship status, or medical history, you are eligible to participate in the USArx discount program. Everyone is eligible! USArx wants your entire family to save on prescription medication, so you can use one card for everyone in your family. We’ll never ask for your personal information, medical records, or medication history - that’s between you, your doctor, and your pharmacist.

What Happens at the Pharmacy

Saving at one of the 60,000 participating pharmacies nationwide is easy with USArx. To get started, visit the USArx website and sign up for the program. No medical information or history is required to sign up. Once you’re registered, just print your card off and hand it to your pharmacist the next time you go to get your medication.

Your pharmacist will enter the USArx discount information and your price will be updated automatically. Don’t worry about renewing or printing a new card each year - your card never expires. You can use the USArx discount card as often as you like with no worry about “maxing out” your limit because there is no limit!

The Fine Print

It’s important to keep in mind that USArx is not insurance. USArx is a discount program that offers cardholders discounts on their prescriptions, but cardholders are responsible for paying the discounted rate. If you have insurance and are a USArx card holder, we recommend having your pharmacist compare the prices of your medications under both discounts. Many insurance companies exclude certain prescriptions from coverage or have coverage limits, but USArx offers discounts on all FDA-approved generic and brand name medications.

USArx’s discount program cannot be used in combination with the discount offered by your insurance company, but it is possible that you will be offered a lower price for your medications with your USArx card than with your insurance. There are no deductibles or co-pays associated with USArx, and you won’t have to pay a premium. Medication prices are updated on a weekly basis and are available on the USArx website.

The Bottom Line

Whether you have excellent health insurance or no coverage, USArx can help save you money on your prescription medication. You’ll never have to worry about possibly getting a discount on your prescriptions - you’ll get it every time. Visit the USArx website today and sign up so you can start saving today!