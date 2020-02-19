This year is set to be a big one for the sports betting industry. Here's everything you need to know.

Everything You Need to Know About Sports Betting in 2020

(Newswire.net -- February 19, 2020) -- This year is set to be a big one for the sports betting industry.

Sports-crazed Americans are increasingly able to back outcomes with their favourite bookmaker and the increase in internet penetration around the world has opened up online betting to millions. It’s because of this that the sports betting market is poised to grow by US$144.44 billion from 2020 to 2024.

With so many tremendously competitive sporting events taking place across the world this year, more people than ever will be looking for betting tips to guide them through 2020’s biggest sports betting markets. So here, we’re going to be exploring the ways in which online betting is going to get even better in 2020 as well as this year’s biggest events to back on betting sites.

Improving sports betting in 2020

The key to any industry moving forward is a high level of competition. The United States is a potentially massive market, with 11 states legalising sports betting so far. The more states that legalise, the greater the level of competition between each bookmaker to win over potential bettors, which leads to brands looking for innovative ways to stand out.

The country is obsessed with sports, with its major leagues commanding huge followings, making it the perfect place for an international bookmaker to try out experimental online betting markets and platforms. For now, we can expect to see betting sites dig deep into their current offerings and expand their markets, such as by bringing in more markets.

From deeper, stat-driven, player-specific markets to a more diverse range of prop bets – akin to the huge array of non-game prop bets available with each Super Bowl – in big games, betting sites look set to give those writing betting tips much more to think about.

The online betting markets to look forward to in 2020

There are so many closely contested major tournaments taking place this year, and provided that would-be bettors have become familiar with this year’s ultimate guide to betting, sports fans the world over will be able to enjoy a fruitful sports betting experience.

One of the biggest sports competitions taking place this summer is Euro 2020. The bookmaker betting tips are in flux for this contest, creating some very favourable odds. England are the favourites, but it’s hard to look past the World Cup-winning France, or the team which beat England to third-place at the last World Cup, Belgium.

In the NHL last season, the Tampa Bay Lightning looked set to win the Stanley Cup but were unceremoniously shoved out of the playoffs. Now, still with a mighty roster, the Bolts are greatly undervalued to win the Cup despite standing as the favourites.

At the end of the year, the ICC T20 World Cup takes place. Australia are the favourites as the hosts, but betting tips favour England as they won a short-form World Cup last summer and will be looking to avenge their shocking defeat in the 2016 T20 final.

This year is going to be incredibly exciting for anyone who enjoys online sports betting.