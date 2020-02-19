Boredom can be frustrating. Even when we’re surrounded by options & opportunities, sometimes actually choosing something to do is the hardest part.

(Newswire.net -- February 19, 2020) -- Boredom can be frustrating. Even when we’re surrounded by options & opportunities, sometimes actually choosing something to do is the hardest part. So if you’re struggling to come up with new ideas for activities at the moment, take a look at these top things to do in Western Sydney.

1) Take on a challenge

Rather than thinking of one activity for one afternoon, think about committing to a long term challenge. Whether it’s learning to rock climb or signing up to the Western Sydney Half Marathon, taking on a new challenge can help fill up your time for weeks or months on end.

Of course, it doesn’t have to be a physical challenge. Why not learn one of the many languages spoken in Western Sydney? Whether it’s Arabic, Vietnamese, Mandarin, Cantonese, Hindi, Greek or any of the other language, taking on a new language can give you an enormous sense of accomplishment as well as a better understanding of a new culture. And as an added bonus, going to language classes will also enable you to meet other locals with a shared interest.

2) Become a tourist in your own town

It’s easy to take the local attractions for granted when you live here. So why not embrace all the wonderful things in your local area by creating a tourist bucket list for yourself? Whether it’s visiting parks and nature reserves or learning about local history at various museums, there are plenty of things to do in Western Sydney that you may have just overlooked as tourist spots.

3) Join a social club

Social clubs are a fantastic way to enjoy some fun activities and get a pretty decent feed. There are several of these types of clubs scattered around Western Sydney, so make sure you choose one close to you. For example, if you live in Lidcombe, joining a Lidcombe club will help you to meet other locals and build a new social network.

If you are shy about striking up a conversation with strangers, make sure you take advantage of the many groups and classes these social clubs offer. Whether it’s joining a barefoot bowls team or joining a mahjong league, taking part in a structured activity will help you to get involved in the local community.

4) Take a food tour

Western Sydney is a melting pot of different cultures. And one of the major benefits of having a diverse community is the plethora of fabulous cuisines that can be found all over the place. So rather than Netflix and chill with your usual take-out from the same old place, make a conscious effort to take your tastebuds on a tour of Western Sydney over the next few weeks.

Walk down the street in Cabramatta and find plentiful Vietnamese, Thai, Cambodian and Chinese offerings or visit Harris Park and take your pick of Sydney’s best Indian cuisine. And if you’re happy to travel a teeny bit further afield, the Inner West has several hotspots for Greek, Italian, Korean and more!

5) Explore the best backyard in Australia

The blue mountains is a huge playground for bushwalking, biking and all sorts of adventure tourism. People from all over the world head over to the blue mountains to take in the breathtaking scenery so why shouldn’t we enjoy what we happen to have in our own backyard?

For Western Sydney residents, one of the best things about the blue mountains is that it’s accessible by car or by train and many of the activities won’t cost you a cent. Or, of course, if you have a bit of cash to spare and fancy being adventures, there’s an endless list of activities like kayaking, abseiling, canyoning and more for you to try.

Conclusion

The key to beating boredom is simply getting up and doing something. If you often get bored, try to pick a long term challenge or come up with a little bucket list to keep you going for a while. At the end of the day, Western Sydney has so many awesome places to eat and get active, it’s just a matter of picking an activity and getting on with it.