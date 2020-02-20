Breast adjustments are advised to women after breastfeeding. But how long after breastfeeding can I get implants? Read on to find out.

(Newswire.net -- February 19, 2020) -- Breast lifting and possible breast enlargement is a procedure that is advised to women after breastfeeding. It is precisely this period of women that is most intense as the female body is transformed from maiden to motherly. Some changes are more pronounced in some women and less pronounced in others. Women, interested in breast augmentation, almost always ask: "How long after breastfeeding can I get implants?" Recommendations for breast correction procedures are usually up to one year after delivery or six months after stopping breastfeeding.

How long after breastfeeding can I get implants? - How long after having a baby can I have breast implants?

Breast implants are a common type of plastic surgery. It is a completely individual decision as to what period of life you will choose to undergo this procedure. According to industry professionals, breast augmentations are usually made after the woman decides that she will no longer be pregnant. It should be emphasized that the breast remains functionally active regardless of implants. Therefore, women with implants can breastfeed again and have no problems during or after pregnancy. Breast augmentation is a surgical procedure that aims to increase the volume of the breast with the help of implants. Breast enlargement is most commonly used in women who have very little (underdeveloped glands and adipose tissue), as well as after breastfeeding when the breasts are relaxed and reduced.

What happens to the breast during pregnancy and breastfeeding?

It is perfectly normal for you to worry about how your breasts will look after you have finished breastfeeding your baby. During breastfeeding, moms get used to having full and large breasts, so they are usually surprised by the changes that occur when they stop breastfeeding. All changes that occur during pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding are due to the pregnancy itself and not due to the mechanical act of breastfeeding. The breasts are enlarged due to the rise in hormone levels that cause the mammary glands to increase, and lactation begins. When hormone action is interrupted, and their level returns to normal (childbirth, and breastfeeding), the breasts shrink and relax, their volume disappears, and excess skin is left behind. But of course, this is no reason to avoid this beautiful intimate act between you and your baby.

Can I get implants?

Fortunately, there are great aesthetic treatments that can restore your breast fullness, so they look as natural and beautiful as when you were younger. If the breasts are relaxed and lowered, a breast lift operation is performed. If breasts do not have volume after breastfeeding, implants are implanted.

If you have plastic surgery questions, it is important to ask before you schedule your surgery. So, how long after breastfeeding can I get implants? As a precautionary measure, a break from surgery to the pregnancy of at least six months is advised to form a capsule around the implant and reduce the possibility of transmission of the infection to the implant. The safest way to place the implant is with an inframammary approach that involves an incision under the breast. The tissue or gland of the breast is not damaged, and the implant is positioned below the mammary gland or even the muscle. The mammary gland remains intact, and breastfeeding can be established without interruption. Make sure you follow proper post surgery instructions to ensure you heal correctly.