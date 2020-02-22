So, you want to resurface your pool. However, you are not familiar with the pool resurfacing process. This article will tell you all about it.

(Newswire.net -- February 21, 2020) -- So, you want to resurface your pool. However, you are not familiar with the pool resurfacing process. Resurfacing will boost the performance of your pool. But you cannot install the new surface over the existing one. You will have to prepare the existing surface for resurfacing. You can either chip out the existing sand, plaster, and bond coating or you can consider the hydro blasting the surface. After preparing the existing surface, you can apply a fresh coat.

Pool Resurfacing Process - How do you know if your pool needs resurfacing?

Whether you are treating your pool for the first time or wondering how long a fiberglass pool will last, it is important to know anything and everything about your pool. If you’re interested in how long will a fiberglass pool last With proper installation, quality material, and regular maintenance, a plaster surface can last up to five to ten years. The exposed pebble will last fifteen years or even more. Polished finishes might last five to ten years.

Pool Resurfacing

Pool resurfacing will take five to seven days. In winter, it will take longer up to fourteen days.

Process: Step-by-step Instructions

Step One: Draining

You will have to start by draining the pool. The hired service will turn off all the equipment. They will use a submersible pump to drain the water.

Step Two: Preparation

Once water is drained, they will prepare the existing surface for resurfacing. They will remove all the damaged materials and will prepare the surface for a fresh coating. This is the dustiest stage and you will have to cover your backyard to protect them from the dust. You can also consider removing your patio furniture.

Step Three: Tile & Masonry

After preparing the surface, they will install the pool tile and other features. It might take a couple of working days to complete this stage. You will have to choose the color and design depending on the other decors of your exterior.

Step 4: Plumbing & Sealing

The hired service will seal the plumbing to make sure that the water is tight and ready for the resurfaced finish. They might wash the pool shell during this stage.

Step Five: Pool Finish

The fifth stage will ensure the installation of the surface finish material. You will have to choose the material before. With this stage, the remodeled pool will get in shape. It might take one to two days depending on the material.

Step Six: Acid Wash

This step is optional and will mostly depend on the finish material. You might need this if the material is pebble, Beadcrete, Hydrazzo, or darker Quartz finish.

Step Seven: Cleaning

After installing the selected finish material, the service will do a general clean up. Before that, they might need an acid wash depending on the finish material. Once the general cleaning is done, they will fill the water. You will have to ensure your presence at that time to decide the level of the water.

Step Eight: Water Treatment

This is the final step and known as initial water treatment. This is an important step to boost the life expectancy and performance of your resurfaced pool.

Bottom Line

Consider the above pool resurfacing process. Always hire reliable and experienced professionals. They can offer you the best possible solution and a durable result. Discuss the material and the design of your exterior to get the best look for your resurfaced pool. Make sure you also properly clean your pool once you refill it to prevent algae in the pool from forming.