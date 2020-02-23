Don't know how to get the job you want? This article will be your all-in-one guide to landing the job you've always wanted.

Getting a job in these difficult times is not easy. And one of the main reasons is that jobs have become very competitive and recruiters have to find the best people with the right set of skills for any jobs advertised. If you're in a competitive industry, recruiters see hundreds of applications every time they advertise a new role. So, it helps if you know a few tips on how to get the job you want.

How to Get the Job You Want

This article is based on the firsthand experience of a company owner and recruiter. The tips mentioned should help you maximize your chances of getting a job in today’s highly competitive ecosystem.

Find the Right Employer

Finding the right employer requires you to do your homework. Leverage the internet and check out trade magazines to shortlist companies you would like to work for. Social media sites offer a good way to find people who are already working in your target companies. It also helps to focus on a handful of good matches then send out countless CVs through an agency. You should also know what employers expect from their employees to know what you should prepare for.

Write an Excellent Cover Letter

A cover letter gives you the perfect opportunity to personalize your application. You need to be very specific and concise. A good cover letter should be about half a page – with proper grammar, spelling and neatly typed. It’s also important to avoid making any mistakes. Consider asking a friend to proofread it for you or hire a proofreader to check for errors. Your cover letter should also be conservative and professional.

Write A Compelling CV/Resume

Before working on your CV, seek advice, ask your friends and find mentors. As with the cover letter, your resume should be properly spelled, grammatical and neat. Unless you have a very illustrious career, you want to keep your resume about one page long – people rarely read second pages. Consider getting an honest friend to review your CV to avoid saying something you’re not meant to say.

Get an Interview, Even If There Isn’t A Vacancy

If you’ve done your due diligence, you should have a list of target companies and individuals in those firms. Rather than spamming them with your CV, a short 15-minute chat and introductory email can work wonders. The trick here is to try and get a brief face-to-face meeting with someone at the company you’re targeting or even a phone interview. While it’s not a typical interview, it’s a good step towards one. You can even make a great impression off of a phone interview with some tips on how to have a successful phone interview. Bear in mind that the best jobs are rarely advertised and you have a better chance of getting them by cultivating personal relationships.

Give A Really Good Interview

Be sure to prepare well for the interview by studying the ten most common interview questions and answers, be punctual and dress conservatively. You should also learn about how much time you need to prepare for an interview. There’s no harm in calling ahead to ask what might be involved. For example, programmers might be asked to do a test so if you have such knowledge in advance, you would have an upper hand.

Bottom Line

Those are just some of the tips on how to get the job you want. Other tips to bear in mind include negotiating your salary and being professional with your existing employer. It also helps if you can prepare a list of questions that you’ll ask the interviewers.