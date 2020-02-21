A good night's sleep is essential after a long tiring day. It is an anecdote to the stressful day and relaxes a person's mind and soul.

(Newswire.net -- February 21, 2020) -- A good night's sleep is essential after a long tiring day. It is an anecdote to the stressful day and relaxes a person's mind and soul. It is a must for every adult to sleep for 7-8 hours a day. Just like a proper schedule of diet and exercise, sleeping properly on time is also a must for the body. A person who doesn't rest on time faces several problems like increase in weight, poor brain performance, weak eyes and liver etc. Over the decades, people have reduced their sleep and don't even follow a proper time table. Due to these habits, they are facing many health-related problems.

Reasons for not getting proper sleep

There are many reasons for this, like workload, alcohol consumption, etc. People keep on thinking the whole night about their work and remain depressed. Due to this, they don't get proper sleep and often become insomniac. There could be other reasons like increased use of medicines, lack of adequate food and sleep cycle which can cause this problem.

Tips to get better sleep

There could be many tips to get sound and better sleep at night.

Firstly, stick to a timetable. A person must adhere to a sleep cycle. That cycle should not be changed, because eventually the body gets used to the sequence. Changing it frequently causes sleep deprivation.

Secondly, it is crucial to avoid blue light in the evening. Blue light releases a hormone which reduces the sleep hormone and causes sleep deprivation. It is advisable to dim the lights in the evening to minimise the exposure to blue light. Increased usage of TV, mobile phones, laptops also causes this problem. Eye protectors or blue light reducers should be installed in the gadgets to avoid the issue of sleep deprivation.

Thirdly, regular exercise is essential. In this techno-savvy world, people don't exercise frequently, and their body becomes stiff and full of diseases. It is hence vital to work out daily whether its morning or evening.

Fourthly, try to cut down your caffeine intake. Caffeine reduces sleep hormones and doesn't let you sleep at night. The life of caffeine can be around 5-6 hours or even more depending upon the quantity of caffeine you took.

Fifthly, you can set a nighttime routine. For example, you can read a book every night before going for sleep. A routine will make your body used to a particular method and will help you sleep better.

Sixthly, you can choose a comfortable mattress with an organic mattress topper for a good sleep. An organic mattress is made up of natural materials like jute and helps you in a sound sleep. On the other hand, a luxury mattress topper is also suitable for a relaxed rest which will release sleep hormones in your body and will make you feel rejuvenated. Both options are good.

How can a good mattress help?

The excellent quality mattress makes you feel relaxed and never pains your back. A right bed is a key to good sleep. Hard foams will never let you sleep peacefully. Always buy the best memory foam mattress according to your body needs. A good investment in a bed will yield you a better return on investment in the form of rejuvenation and relaxed sleep. It is, however, essential that it should be soft enough to support your back while you are sleeping. It should compress according to your body shape and should even support your back. A right mattress is hence a boon for a good night's sleep.