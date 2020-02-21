The challenge of insufficient IT staff and the high cost of more IT staff can be solved by the use of low-code. The following show ways businesses can use the low-code platform.

(Newswire.net -- February 21, 2020) -- The modern business environment is always under constant change, and your nosiness should be able to keep up with its pace. Automating business processes is one way of doing this. For this, businesses need to acquire new software and hire specialists for the integration of the software with the systems that are already in place, the employees have to be trained and even make necessary adjustments later for automation of processes within the organization or company.

The use of IT experts is costly as an organization will always not have sufficient IT staff to integrate the many apps that businesses need in their ecosystem. Business efficiency can be attained through the integration of these apps, and the challenge of insufficient IT staff and the high cost can be solved by the use of low-code. Low-code accessed through Creatio can enable non-IT experts with no knowledge of coding to create software. The following are the ways businesses can use the low-code platform and possible results.

1. Building mobile apps

There has been increased demand for apps that can be used anywhere by employees and customers, depending on the type of device they are using. A business can use a low-code platform to quickly develop the apps according to their needs. The non-IT experts in the business use low-code to develop the programs without the business having to hire IT experts. These are cost-friendly and save the business a lot of money. The apps are designed in a graphical user interface, a visual designer, and features such as drag and drop, making low code a no-code platform.

2. Optimizing business processes

Businesses that use low-code development can easily adapt to their needs that keep on changing and optimization of processes that are mission-critical at a quick pace. This goes a long way in increasing efficiency in business. Effective processes in business are a major factor in the success or failure of a business. Applications made by low-code apply a graphical user interface. The design of the drag and drop process enables the real-time monitoring and speed that aid in identifying bottlenecks in business processes.

3. Improving Customer Experience

Customer satisfaction is of very great importance in business, and finding ways to improve it is also of great importance. With low-code, businesses can build applications rapidly. These applications enable an ever-present channel engagement in just one view. With this, customers are provided with accurate information at the time they request it at an increased rate. Businesses, therefore, use low-code to increase efficiency in information distribution to customers. With the ability to communicate with your clients in their various locations, you will provide them with a satisfying experience.

4. Implementation of AI

Artificial Intelligence is a field that is expanding and has many opportunities for businesses. Products from AI can enhance the outcomes and help to save employee time by taking on some jobs. Technology has better performance, is faster and more effective than humans. They, therefore, improve business efficiency. Incorporating AI into business is a problem that businesses face as they do not know how to do so. Low-code can be used in the implementation of AI easily and in a fast manner.

5. Unifying platforms

Businesses have come up with hundreds of varying systems while trying to offer their customers with the best services possible very often. These systems cannot work together seamlessly without applying some modifications to them. Employees, therefore, get more work, and customers get results at a very slow rate. This equals low customer satisfaction.

Using low-code platforms provides for a single platform that is unified and has the ability to access databases that are integrated, legacy systems, and web services with a set of tools that are helpful. Businesses can then quickly construct an application that is unified able to meet their customers' needs at a higher rate.