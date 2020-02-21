Here are the top six animals you don’t want to miss on any zoo trip and a look at what makes them so incredible.

(Newswire.net -- February 21, 2020) -- Visiting the zoo, either when on vacation or simply for a fun family day out, offers a unique opportunity to interact with animals you wouldn’t normally be able to see.

Not only can you see your favorite animals up close and personal, but you can also learn so much about them; from their eating preferences to their sleeping habits, adaptations and even the way some animals communicate with one another.

So, let’s check out the top six animals you don’t want to miss on any zoo trip and look at what makes them so incredible!

Giraffes

If you haven’t seen a giraffe up close, then you are in for an amazing experience. You will be surprised at just how tall and elegant these animals really are, with the average giraffe standing at around 15-20 ft. high. To put that into perspective, that is higher than a double decker bus!

Other amazing facts about giraffes include:

They are the world’s biggest pollinators. Due to their height, they have the ability to transfer pollen on their muzzles from the flowers of one tree to another

A giraffe has the same number of bones in their neck as a human – only 7

There are four different species of giraffe

The closest relative to the giraffe is the rare okapi

No two giraffes have the same pattern

Giraffe tongues are 18 inches long and are a unique black or dark gray color!

Rhinos

Rhinos are disappearing from their natural habitats at an alarming rate. They are under a huge threat from poachers and loss of habitat in the wild. Visiting a zoo will give you a chance to see these endangered species in a safe environment and appreciate just how amazing they are.

Currently, there are only 1,037 rhinos in 302 zoos worldwide. Amazing facts about this herbivore include:

A group of rhinos is called a crash. Wonder why?

There are five different species of rhinos

Rhino horns are made of keratin, the same substance that is in human hair and nails

Rhinos have amazing hearing but very poor eyesight

Rhinos communicate territories and reproductive cycles by leaving ‘middens’ or piles of dung

Orangutans

These distinctive great apes are instantly recognizable by their bright orange fur and their incredibly long arms and are a joy to watch if you are lucky enough to see them.

Gulf Breeze Zoo has one of the largest natural, outdoor orangutan habitats in the U.S and is home to six orangutans including mother and daughter duo Sara and Indah. Their habitat measures 43,000 square feet, including a variety of mature trees and climbing structures specifically designed for orangutans.

Some fun facts about orangutans include:

The females only give birth around once every 8 years

They can use both their hands and feet for climbing, gathering and eating food

They live in the tropical rainforests of Sumatra and Borneo

They can weigh up to 220 lbs

Orangutans are one of our closest relatives. Humans share around 97% of the same DNA as orangutans, making them one of our closest relatives. In fact, the word orangutan literally means “human of the forest.”

Gorillas

Sadly, 4 out of 5 species of great apes are listed as critically endangered, with the Western Lowland Gorilla having decreased in numbers by 60% in the last 20-25 years due to bushmeat hunting loss of habitat due to timber harvesting.

Thankfully, gorillas have shown that they thrive in captivity, and that’s a good thing because most people would never have the opportunity to see this impressive primate. :

Gorillas are the world’s largest primate

A male gorilla weighs in at around 300-400 lbs and stands about 5’–5’6” tall

Adult gorillas have 32 teeth, the same amount as humans

Gorillas are very intelligent and have around 25 different communication sounds

Adult gorillas can eat up to 65 lbs of food per day, primarily vegetation , fruit and plant shoots

Gorillas can be identified by their unique nose prints

Alligators

Often confused with crocodiles, alligators are actually a very different type of reptile. Most noticeably, they have a wide and rounded snout that is black in color, whereas a crocodile’s snout is narrow and a grey-green color.

Sometimes described as living fossils, alligators have been on Earth for millions of years, and it is this, coupled with their impressive size and power, that makes them so popular at the zoo.

Other interesting facts about alligators include:

Alligators have a very powerful bite, but their jaw is actually quite weak – you could hold one of their jaws shut yourself with your bare hands

The sex of an alligator is determined by the temperature that the egg is exposed to. Warm temperatures create males, whereas cooler conditions create females

The American alligator used to be an endangered species, but it has made a remarkable recovery due to state conservation efforts

An alligator can have up to 2,000 teeth in its lifetime

Alligators are some of the most vocal reptiles, having the ability to bellow, growl and hiss

Hippos

Who doesn’t love to watch a huge hippo floating in the water, wiggling their ears? However, even though they can appear slow and sluggish, they are, in fact, one of the most powerful creatures in the animal kingdom.

They are semi-aquatic mammals, meaning they live partly on land and partly in water, mainly due to the fact that the African heat is so overwhelming that they have to spend a lot of their day cooling down in rivers and lakes.

Fun facts about hippos include:

They are the second largest animal (after the elephant), weighing up to 4,000 lbs

Hippos are night creatures, and this is the time that they forage for food

Hippos can eat up to 75 lbs of food in one night

Hippos can hold their breath for up to five minutes underwater

Males are very protective of their herd and will make aggressive grunts and splashes to ward off rivals

Hippos are actually very fast and can easily outrun a human by trotting at speeds of 20 mph

Zebras

Arguably as magnificent to watch as the elegant giraffe, zebras have been a firm favorite in zoos for a long time. Possibly due to their striking stripes, or maybe it’s because they are always seen in small herds due to their sociability and their desire to protect their family.

Interesting facts about zebras include: