In Canada’s cold climate, having a heating system you can rely on is essential. With several furnace brands and models on the market, homeowners should do their research to ensure they’re getting a furnace that best suits their needs, budget and home.

When choosing a furnace, consider the Annual Fuel Utilization Efficiency (AFUE) rating. The higher the rating, the more efficient the furnace. RenovationFind.com is free online directory of trades and home improvement companies, including HVAC companies. They share the best furnace brands in Canada:

Lower-Cost Furnaces

Value brand furnaces might have less bells and whistles compared to higher-end brands. However, there are high-quality brands in this category that are still dependable.

Goodman: This reliable brand has made a name for themselves. Good warranties, and a range of models available from 92-98% AFUE. Cost: $2,500-$4,500 including installation.

York: New and improved models have Wi-Fi capabilities, allowing you to control your furnace via smart device. Find models from the 95.5-98% range. Cost: $3,000-$5,000 including installation.

KeepRite: This brand can cost slightly more than those above and all models are certified by ENERGY STAR. Top KeepRite models are in the 96%-98% AFUE range. Cost: $2,800-$6,000 including installation.

Mid-Range Furnaces

Mid-range furnaces cost more than value brands but offer a little bit more in features and efficiency.

American Standard: A trustworthy brand that has a reputation for long-lasting furnaces. Some models can be controlled remotely. Top model choices range from 95%-97.3% AFUE. Cost: $3,500-$5,500 including installation.

Bryant: With advanced technological features, you can temperature and even fan speed on a Bryant furnace. ENERGY STAR rated with top models ranging from 95.5%-97% AFUE. Cost: $3,000-$6,000 including installation.

Trane: Heating your home will be easy and affordable with a Trane furnace. High ENERGY STAR ratings and AFUE’s ranging from 92%-97.3%, it’s hard to go wrong with this brand. Cost: $3,000 to $4,500.

High-End Furnaces

Premium furnaces are higher-end, more expensive but come with a suite of excellent features that might not be offered in previous categories.

Lennox: Known for high-efficiency, good warranties, quiet variable speed motors and dependability, top model Lennox furnaces provide between 93%-98.7% AFUE. Cost: $3,000-$7,500.

Carrier: Relatively new to the market, Carrier has made a name for themselves with efficient furnaces. Control the humidity and the furnace fan via the thermostat. Top models range from 95.5%-98.5% AFUE. Cost: $3,500-$7,500.