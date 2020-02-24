When it comes to keeping your devices powered by batteries, it can feel like there is an overwhelming choice of battery types to decide between.

(Newswire.net -- February 24, 2020) -- In today’s world, we are surrounded by products that have been designed to make our lives easier. From smartphones to wireless alarm systems, our lives are driven by electronic devices to help us achieve a variety of tasks. Many of the everyday items we use are powered by batteries, and without them we would be lost. In this article, BuyaBattery highlight the importance of keeping our devices powered by choosing the right batteries.

The different types of batteries

When it comes to keeping your devices powered by batteries, it can feel like there is an overwhelming choice of battery types to decide between. It is important that you always replace like for like in your devices; this is the safest way to replace the batteries in your device. This refers to features of the battery such as voltage, capacity and size.

There are two main types of battery; single use and rechargeable. The difference between the two is that you can re-use rechargeable batteries many times, whereas single use batteries must be disposed once they have run out of charge.

You should also remember, if you are using rechargeable batteries, you will need to buy a compatible battery charger. Many modern battery chargers will accommodate for different sized batteries and will let you charge them at the same time.

There are also some specialist batteries that have been created for specific purposes. It’s important that you understand what battery you are buying and whether it is compatible for your device.

Choosing the right size

Choosing the right battery size is crucial because if you get it wrong, the battery won’t fit in your device and won’t work. You can damage the battery or your device by putting the wrong battery in.

There are 5 main sizes of cylindrical alkaline batteries; AAA, AA, C, D and 9V. However, there are also specialist size batteries available for different uses, for example, button cell batteries and ½ AA sizes.

Before taking the existing battery out of your device to replace, make sure you look closely at what size battery it is and buy the right replacement.

Popular devices that require batteries

There is an endless list of devices that require batteries around your home and even place of work. Many industries like the security and medical sectors often require specialist batteries for various equipment, but at home you likely use the standard or rechargeable batteries for your devices.

This is just a small list of devices in your home that require batteries: