After having experienced so much devastation while they were out there on the frontline, ex-military personnel need all the support that they can get when they step back into civilian life.

(Newswire.net -- February 25, 2020) -- After having experienced so much devastation while they were out there on the frontline, ex-military personnel need all the support that they can get when they step back into civilian life. If you feel an urge to give back in this sense, you should take it upon yourself to provide veterans young and old alike with the assistance that they are in desperate need of.

Here are a few things that you can do to help ex-military personnel on a daily basis:

Become a VA representative

The Department of Veterans Affairs are always looking for people to come in and represent them. If you truly want to help out in this sense, then you should embark on a career in VA representation.

The first thing that you must do when you choose to go down this route is go about attaining VA accreditation training from CAV. This will help you to get to grips with the intricacies of veteran welfare support, and it will provide you with the certification you need to embark on a career in this field.

Donate to veteran charities

No matter where you live, there will be a host of veteran charities set up in your local area. These charitable causes are designed to support ex-military personnel and provide them with all the amenities they need to live a comfortable civilian life.

If you are based in America, here are the top 10 veteran support charities that you can donate to:

Fisher House Foundation Thanks USA Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Charitable Service Trust Homes for Our Troops Puppies Behind Bars Wounded Warriors Family Support Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society United Service Organization (USO) Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) Hope for the Warriors

Send care packages

Transitioning from servicemember to civilian is never easy, there’s no denying that. The trauma that they saw and experienced on the frontline makes it difficult for some veterans to forge relationships with others when they are back home. More often than not, the ex-military personnel that suffer with this particular problem become somewhat of a recluse, which ultimately impacts their quality of life.

If you truly want to help in this instance, you should go out of your way to send care packages to ex-military personnel that are struggling to function in civilian life. A few items that you should consider sending in these packages include:

Non-perishable food

Hygiene items

Books

Magazines

Phone numbers for support groups

Letters of thanks

Drive veterans to appointments

Veterans leave the army with all sorts of physical and mental problems. To ensure that they receive the medical assistance that they need, you should take it upon yourself to drive them to their hospital appointments. You can do this by volunteering at your local VA hospital.

They fought for your freedom, so don’t you think you should give back to the ex-military personnel that live in your area? Should you decide to take on this mantle, be sure to put the above advice into practice.