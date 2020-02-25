Flying first class is a dream for many. The thought of that extra leg room alone is blissful! How does flying in a private jet compare?

Have you ever wondered what it’s like flying in a private jet? Is the experience really that different from flying first class? As it happens, private jets offer up a host of experiences and benefits that you don’t get from a commercial airline. Here are five things you can do on a private jet that you’ll never be able to do on a commercial airline:

Leave and Arrive Right on Time

Private jets don’t have to deal with nearly as much air traffic as commercial airlines. There’s no need to wait for a previous journey to finish while another one arrives. Plus, the airports are private too, so there are no delays when landing.

If you fly commercially, you might wait for over an hour at the gate for your plane to arrive. Then, you may spend time circling above the airport when you should be landing because there are no spaces available—neither of which is a problem on a private jet.

As the only passenger on a private jet, you don’t have to wait behind people unloading their suitcases when you land, and you don’t have to wait on anyone but yourself to depart. You can leave and arrive right on time (something that rarely happens on commercial flights) while skipping the crowds, lines, and delays (something that never happens commercially!).

Avoid Extra Security

Most private airports have just one security checkpoint to worry about. This lets you through to the gate, then you’re in the clear. Since you’re not flying with hundreds of other passengers, there’s no need for rigorous security checks. Everything you hate about security is gone!

Bring What You Want To

You can bring almost whatever you want onto a private jet. This includes your own food and drinks, pets, and large luggage items (depending on the size of the jet). On a commercial airline, you can’t bring food from outside the terminal unless it’s in your checked luggage, there are strict regulations and fees for bringing pets, and the price goes up for nearly every piece of luggage you bring on board. It’s wildly inconvenient, but a private jet gives you the freedom to bring all the things you need without worrying whether they’ll be confiscated by security or if you’ll have to shell out more money to bring them.

Make Special Requests

Another little-known perk about private jets is that passengers can even make special requests. If there’s something you need or want, then ask for it when you make your booking. One private jet passenger asked for a birthday cake, and they got it onboard the jet! You could never do this when flying with a commercial airline, even if you pay for the most expensive first-class ticket. Private jet passengers can also request extra services onboard, specific types of food, or even for the temperature to be changed during the flight.

Bring a Friend Along

On private planes, you pay to rent the entire plane. Therefore, it doesn’t matter how many passengers you bring along. The price stays the same—so you can take one of your friends along for the journey with you. By comparison, if you were flying first-class, you’d have to pay for two separate tickets. As long as you don’t exceed the passenger limit on the private jet, there are no restrictions on how many people you can bring with you, while you pay only one flat price instead of paying per passenger. And with a range of private jet rentals that can hold anywhere from 6 to 300 passengers, you’re sure to find one that will work for your group.

Flying in a private jet offers a unique experience with more options that you don’t get when flying commercially. If you want a more flexible and private approach to flying, renting a private jet is the solution for you.