Socati is venturing into the field of CBD and other legal cannaboids. They have already had a huge influence.

(Newswire.net -- February 27, 2020) -- By the end of 2025, the legal marijuana market is expected to hit $146.4 billion in value. The demand for CBD, CBG, and other cannabinoids is booming. Several companies – such as Socati Corp, which was founded in 2018 – are venturing into the field. With the help of extraction techniques, proprietary new methods, and chromatographic processes, the company is researching and testing new ways to manufacture CBD-infused products on a global scale. At the moment, the company produces two products: Socati broad-spectrum oil and water-soluble CBD.

The Types of Cannabinoids Offered by the Company

There are potentially around 110 cannabinoids in the cannabis plant. Many of the company’s products are rich in CBD, but some also contain CBDA, CBG, CBC, and CBN. The company focuses on producing a broad-spectrum extract that is rich in CBD and other minor cannabinoids.

CBD is the second most prevalent ingredient in cannabis after THC. CBDA is the acidic precursor of CBD, while CBG is the non-acidic form of cannabigerolic acid. CBDA is non psychoactive and can be found in the raw form of cannabis.

CBC is usually found in low levels in most strains of cannabis, and its molecular composition is similar to that of THC and CBD. CBN is a byproduct of THC and is usually present in slight amounts in most strains of cannabis.

Filling the Void in the Market

Cannabis has been permeating the food and beverage market. Today, cannabis is found in almost everything ranging from beer and coffee to jelly beans and ice cream. The company is working on becoming a reliable partner to CPG companies by providing high-quality CBD ingredients consistently. To fill this void, the company is utilizing technology and credibly using capital.

The company produces water soluble CBD powdered and oil products. They both contain non-detectable THC levels, 80 percent CBD, and 4 percent CBG.

The Growth of Socati

The development of the company can be attributed to good investment practices, scalability, and high-quality ingredients. Socati believes that technology and science are the keys to producing high-quality products.

Commitment to quality and broad-spectrum products has propelled the company to its prominence. Research and innovation are also vital to this growing industry. The company adheres to strict practices related to water-soluble CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and non-detectable THC to ensure the quality of its products.

The Rising Demand for Hemp-Based Products

There is a 34 percent annual growth rate in new launches of food and beverage that contain hemp ingredients, based on a report from Innova Market. Players from different backgrounds are attracted to these products, and many are moving into various sectors, including personal care, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage. Socati came up with the water-soluble product that uses chromatographic-based technology and processes. It allows the extraction of the THC component on a large scale and therefore guarantees non-detectable THC levels.

The top executives of Socati would like the company to be viewed as the foundation for CPG manufacturers to launch their products. Considering the recent growth, the company seems to be on track to make that mission happen.