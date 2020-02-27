Spring can be an amazing time to visit different countires. Here are the 5 best countries to visit in spring.

(Newswire.net -- February 27, 2020) -- Traveling abroad is a goal that many people have. While summer is the traditional vacation season, there is something to be said for visiting these countries in the spring when crowds are less massive and costs are lower.

The UK

The weather in the UK is rarely frigid, and rain is frequent in most years. However, the weather tends to be much better in April or May than it is in the winter. London is one of the most popular travel destinations in Europe, and crowds in the summer can be massive. This could mean long waits to get into some of the more popular attractions. By going a bit earlier in the year, you can avoid some of these crowds at places like the Tower of London and Westminster Abbey. Additionally, you can probably save on flights and hotel rooms.

Spain

While London is the main city most people who visit the UK will want to see, there are a couple of popular tourist cities in Spain. Both Madrid and Barcelona are among the more popular cities on the Iberian Peninsula. Just a short drive from Madrid, Toledo is a walled medieval capital that's worth a visit. Regardless of which city in Spain you want to visit, the spring is a much better option than the summer high season. There is a reason why the siesta originated in Spain. The heat can be oppressive during the summer, and temperatures in the 90s can be common.

Czech Republic

If you're looking for a city that mixes the traditional with the modern, Prague is a great option. The Old Town Square is famous for being home to the oldest astronomical clock that's still in operation. Numerous churches and cathedrals dot the landscape of the Czech capital, and there are also many museums that are worth a visit. If you're looking to get outside the big city, a trip to the Pilsner Urquell brewery in Pilsen is a great option. Most towns have quaint squares that are great options for enjoying a coffee or zmrzlina, the Czech version of ice cream. Like most countries in the Northern Hemisphere, the Czech Republic can be quite crowded in the summer, which makes the later spring the perfect time to visit.

Italy

Unlike some of the other countries on this list, Italy has a number of cities that are popular with tourists. If you're looking to visit the Colosseum or the Vatican in Rome, spring will see smaller crowds and lower prices on lodging. Cheaper prices are a plus that can keep you from having to have family send money abroad to help you survive until your return flight. Other cities in Italy like Venice and Milan are also popular tourist spots. All of them can be oppressively hot during the summer, and this makes spring a more comfortable time to visit. Many sites in Europe do not have air conditioning, and you'll want to keep this fact in mind when you book your trip.

Greece

Another popular European country that's known for hot and dry weather in the summer is Greece. Athens has average highs around 90 during the height of the summer tourist season, and like the other options on this list, the crowds can be huge to see the ruins of the classical Greek civilization. Santorini is another popular tourist spot in Greece, and the weather is more comfortable in the summer. However, regardless of where you're going in Greece, the cost tends to be lower in the spring.

Avoiding the crowds and the costs of visiting popular countries in the summer are the best reasons to visit during the spring. These five European nations are on many bucket lists, and opting for a spring trip can make them more accessible for you.