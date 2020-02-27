Estheticians play a key role in the beauty of other’s skin. The job of an esthetician goes far beyond skincare. It is important for an esthetician.

Estheticians play a key role in the beauty of other's skin. The job of an esthetician goes far beyond skincare. It is important for an esthetician to create an environment where their clients feel incredible while also receiving expert education and service.

The industry is always improving, and you should be able to match your skills and your business to fit the needs of your clients. I will review the top 6 things all estheticians need to know.

1. Build Your Business Brand

Your business brand is what attracts clients, but more importantly, it sustains your clientele. Create a brand that is known for quality service and great results. Create social media accounts to brand your business. Show off your work. Allow your clients to share their experiences. Create the image that you would like the world to see that represents your services. Websites, social media, ads, and apparel are all great ways to brand your business.

2. Keep it Clean: Sanitary Environments are Key!

Always keep a sanitary environment. Your treatment rooms should always be clean. Autoclave or sterilize every tool that you use. If a tool is in a treatment room it should be sterilized, even if it wasn’t used. Never double-dip your products. It is beneficial to set up a cleaning routine before and after every client. Design a checklist that you can easily reference to streamline the process. Sanitary environments help with client retention.

3. Protect Your Business

It is important to have professional beauty insurance for your business. You never want to think about the worse, but you must prepare for it. Professional beauty insurance protects your business against clients that may have an allergic reaction to your services. Beauty insurance protects your business from unforeseen incidents from your service. Elite Beauty Society offers phenomenal esthetician insurance — product liability, property damage, and identify theft are all covered under their plans.

4. Prioritize Continued Education

The industry is forever evolving. You want to make sure you are using the most up to date products and techniques. Watch videos and tutorials to learn new skills. This will allow you to stay informed and in return offer your clients the best services. When clients see that you take your craft seriously and you invest in learning, they are more likely to continue supporting your services. Taking classes and workshops is also an option. You can save to factor in one new class per year to improve your techniques. If you are new in your business and cannot afford to take a class, there are often free live webinars available.

5. Cater to Your Clients: Offer Customized Treatment Plans

Do you offer customized treatments? It is great to have a menu of services, but you should also offer customized services to your clients. If they are having dryness issues with their forehead, create a treatment that specifically targets that area. Clients like to feel important, and even more so they like to spend their money on services that solve their skin problems.

6. Sell Your Product & Add Other Lines of Income

Offer your clients the option to purchase products. Give them the opportunity to maintain the excellent work you performed by introducing them to new quality products. This creates a new line of income for your business. You can take this a step further and create and brand your own skincare products. Offer free gifts or giveaways to highlight your products. Your products should be positioned in an area that is visible and well-lit. Consider putting posters or pictures near your products to show the results of using the product.