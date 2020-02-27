Alternative energy, which is also called green or "clean" energy, is a field on the cutting edge of Science and Technology.

(Newswire.net -- February 27, 2020) -- Alternative energy, which is also called green or "clean" energy, is a field on the cutting edge of Science and Technology. This form of technology focuses on renewable energy sources and emerging applications that may benefit the environment. This is in stark contrast to the non-renewable, fossil fuel-based energy sources that have traditionally powered our homes, vehicles, and planet. The interest in alternative energy sources has skyrocketed over the last 20 years, and new technologies are being explored all the time. With that in mind, here is a beginner's guide to five renewable energy sources.

Common Sources of Renewable Energy

1. Solar Energy

When the topic of clean energy is mentioned, the first technology that usually comes to mind is solar power, which involves harnessing energy from the Sun. This is frequently accomplished via solar panels for your home or business. These applications are available in a variety of sizes and products for residential as well as commercial use.

There are pros and cons involved in transitioning to eco-friendly energy options. While solar power is emerging as a path to alternative energy sustainability, it still has limitations and issues to be resolved. Namely, low-cost solar products have small power cells and limited storage. Meanwhile, large-scale solar options have bigger cells and larger reserve power capacities; however, they are often much more expensive and require a significant financial investment. On the other hand, the benefits include lower energy costs and consumption in the long run as well as a myriad of environmental advantages.

2. Hydroelectric Power

Hydroelectric power, which is also known as hydroelectric energy or hydroelectricity, is a form of renewable energy that harnesses the power of moving water to generate electricity. This power source has been used since ancient times. It is also the most commonly used renewable source of electricity. Specifically, more than 70 percent of all the renewable power generated on the planet stems from hydroelectricity, with China being the largest producer on Earth. Other primary producers of hydropower around the globe include the U.S., Canada, Russia, India, and Brazil. The first major hydroelectric power plant in the world was built by visionary inventor Nikola Tesla and business magnate George Westinghouse in Niagara Falls, New York, in 1895.

3. Wind Energy

Wind power is one of the cleanest, most sustainable, and readily available sources of renewable energy. It is usually captured via wind turbines, which convert the wind’s power into electricity. The process is fairly simple and straightforward. It begins when the blowing wind is captured by a turbine, and the turbine's blades spin clockwise. This action triggers the main shaft of the turbine, which is connected to a gearbox within the nacelle, prompting it to spin. Then, the gearbox passes the wind power to a generator, which produces electricity. This form of alternative energy is one of the fastest-growing power sources in the world.

4. Biofuels

Thanks to substantial government subsidies, biofuels have become one of the largest renewable energy businesses in the nation. A decade ago, the U.S. produced nearly 11 billion gallons of corn ethanol, which is the equivalent of 365 million barrels of oil. There are questions and concerns, however, regarding the sustainability of such high levels of ethanol production over time as well as the utilization of food staples that could feed the world's population instead of fueling vehicles.

5. Molten Salt Storage

This emerging technology is being developed by solar companies to store the energy produced during sunny days. It is meant to address one of the most significant limitations facing renewable energy sources, which involve the obstacles inherent in storing the excess or reserve power generated by alternative energy sources.

In this process, molten salt employs a solar thermal process, which utilizes powerful mirrors to focus the Sun's heat and create steam, which, in turn, powers an electric turbine. The excess heat produced during the day can be used to insulate massive amounts of salt. Turns out, this salt can absorb significant amounts of heat. As a result, in the absence of an energy source, that stored heat can be used to generate steam and operate the turbine. While this technology is still in its infancy stage, it is another alternative energy option worth exploring.

As we struggle to gauge the effects of climate change and concerns about pollution, the need for these renewable energy sources is not only vital to harnessing power but also for helping to reduce the damage done by human and corporate actions moving forward.