HCP Wellnet introduces an affiliate program for health care professionals such as dentists, hygienists, physicians, naturopaths and others.

(Newswire.net -- February 27, 2020) --

(Maricopa, Arizona) —HCP Wellnet, an online retailer of Clean Kiss Organic Oral Care and other personal dental products, has introduced an affiliate program for dentists, hygienists, dental and medical teams and complementary businesses.



The Kiss and Tell affiliate program offers HCP’s (Health Care Professionals) commissions on sales made through their account links or banner ads on their practice websites or Facebook page.



“The Kiss and Tell affiliate program directly pays monthly rewards to health care professionals, practice teams and related businesses recommending Clean Kiss Organic Oral Care products,” explains Leona Meditz, Executive Director. “Patients constantly ask HCP’s where to get professional-grade organic dental products. Now, not only do they have a website they can refer patients to, but they earn commission on any sales they refer. We consider it a real win-win situation and couldn’t be more excited about the launch!”

Clean Kiss products are recommended by dentists for patients who want to control pathogenic bacteria and decay without chemicals or fluoride.



After signing up for the Kiss and Tell Affiliate Program HCP’s add a link or banner ad to their website or Facebook page.



As affiliates, they:

Get FREE samples upon completion of a one-hour product training.

Earn 10% commission on each product sold

Have commissions automatically direct deposited each month

Don’t have to worry about inventory, shipping, or billing

Get a 100% money-back guarantee on products when used as directed

Get free marketing materials for the office

Get free banners, links, and online promotional items

Their own dashboard to track their sales and payments

Sign up their referrals for auto ship subscriptions with FREE shipping.

Learn more:

https://gowellnet.com/wp-content/uploads/HCP-About-Us-2.mp4

https://cleankiss.com/wp-content/uploads/cleankisshow.mp4

Monthly articles published in Dentistry Today can be found here:

https://gowellnet.com/the-silent-killer-only-dentists-can-stop/

https://gowellnet.com/nutritional-supplements-can-support-periodontal-health/