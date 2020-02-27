ITIL refers to Information Technology Infrastructure Library. ITIL is a set of practices that guide IT service management.

Certification Course

Most if not all businesses today depend on technology to operate and achieve their objectives. ITIL is the link between service management and a business’s IT capacity. To maximize the benefits of an IT system, a business should look into ways of enhancing its IT service delivery. ITIL presents the framework through which businesses can improve IT service processes.

What is ITIL?

ITIL refers to Information Technology Infrastructure Library. ITIL is a set of practices that guide IT service management. It lays down the foundation for international standard practices that organizations and businesses alike can adopt, in part or in full, to deliver service value to their customers.

ITIL has been undergoing improvements over the years, with the first publication in the 90s focusing on standardizing IT practices. This was to create standards for IT systems that would make service delivery more efficient. The latest ITIL IV version is more value-oriented.

ITIL is broad. It addresses various aspects of IT service management including risk management, service management cost, customer relations, service strategy, and more. The latest ITIL version operates around a 4-dimension model, the four dimensions being:

Organizations and people

Information and technology

Partners and suppliers

Value streams and processes

It allows the organization to establish a baseline from which it can plan, implement, and measure.

Types of ITIL Certifications

ITIL is owned by AXELOS since July 2013. This is the body responsible for the entire ITIL framework including training, examination, and accreditation of training institutions and examination institutes. ITIL V4 was rolled out in February 2019. Since this new version has not been completely rolled out, ITIL V3 is still in use.

It is important to note that ITIL certifications are offered in levels. Secondly, ITIL uses a credit model to award certifications. For instance, each certification earned in ITIL V3 from the foundation through to the Intermediate level should not be less than 22 credits to earn the Expert certification.

ITIL V3 certifications

ITIL V3 offers five certification levels.

ITIL Foundation Certification. The foundation certification is an introduction it ITIL. It covers the fundamentals of ITIL, terminology, and other introductory topics. There are no laid down requirements for taking the ITIL certification. ITIL Practitioner Certification. This is the second level ITIL certification which can only be taken after achieving the ITIL foundation certification. This certification equips you with the practical knowledge required to implement the ITIL framework including the concepts, principles, dimensions, and strategies in a business. The ITIL Practitioner Certification earns you 3 credits towards the expert certification. ITIL Intermediate Certification. The intermediate certification is divided into two sets of modules, The Service Lifecycle modules which include service strategy (SS), service design (SD), service transition (ST), service operation (SO), and continual service improvement (CSI) modules.

The Service Capability modules which include planning protection and optimization (PPO), Release Control and Validation (RCV), Operational Support and Analysis (OSA), as well as Service Offerings and Agreements (SOA) modules. You can opt to pursue modules in one category or select modules from both categories. This level earns you 15 or 16 credits towards expert certification and does not give an option for self-study.

ITIL Expert Certification. The expert certification is awarded once one completes and earns the required credits in the first three levels. This certification is a demonstration that one has acquired the required knowledge and experience of ITIL concepts, practices and processes. ITIL Master Certification. Earning the Masters Certification means that one has mastered the entire ITIL framework. Unlike the other levels where one earns credits, the Master level comes with a different set of requirements. The ITIL Master certification is awarded after achieving the following:

Expert Level Certification

5 years of ITIL Management experience in leadership, managerial, or advisory positions

Application to become an ITIL Master Profesional

Develop a proposal for service management

Submit a work package based on the ITIL framework

Take an interview with an ITIL Assessment Panel

ITIL V4 Certifications

Unlike ITIL V3, ITIL V4 comes with four certification levels. Secondly, it is not pegged on a credit system like ITIL V3. Still, one must pass one level to qualify for the next.

The Foundation Certification Level. The Foundation Certification gives you a general understanding of what ITIL V4 is all about. ITIL 4 Managing Professional Certification. This certification is designed to empower professionals with technical knowledge for running IT projects. To earn this certification, you are needed to pass the following modules:

ITIL Specialist Create Deliver & Support module

ITIL Specialist Drive Stakeholder Value module

ITIL Specialist High-Velocity IT module

ITIL Strategist Direct Plan & Improve module

ITIL 4 Strategic Leader Certification. The Strategic Leader Certification, as its name suggests, is more biased towards the overall strategy of a business. This certification level has two modules,

ITIL Strategist Direct Plan & Improve

ITIL Leader Digital & IT Strategy

ITIL Master Certification. The Master Certification is the final certification which demonstrates that a professional has mastered the ITIL V4 framework and can implement it well in the real world scenario. To achieve the ITIL Master Certification, one is required

Pass an assessment where you will demonstrate your understanding and practical implementation of the ITIL V4 framework.

Have experience in ITSM and ITIL in general.

All you need to know about ITIL Foundation Certification

The ITIL Foundation certification is the very first step into the field. As its name suggests, it is introductory, covering ITIL fundamentals, ITIL principles, the service value chain, the service life cycle, terminologies, and more about the ITIL framework.

Requirements for ITIL Foundation Certification

There are no requirements for taking the ITIL foundation certification course.

The ITIL Foundation Certification Exam

The Foundation examination is composed of 40 multiple-choice questions to be answered within 60 minutes.

A pass mark of 65% or 26 correct answers are needed to get the ITIL foundation certification.

How much does the ITIL Foundation Exam cost?

The ITIL Foundation examination fees ITIL V3 and ITIL V4 will range between $150 and $500 depending on:

The country from which you register

Whether you register directly with AXELOS’ Examination Institute PeopleCert or through an accredited training provider

How much does the ITIL Foundation Training Course cost?

The fees for ITIL Foundation Training varies greatly from one training provider to another. Secondly, training providers will usually have different study options including online classes, classroom studies, or a mix of the two.

Preparing for the Examination

The foundation course allows you the flexibility of self-study or classroom learning. Studying can also be done through distance learning depending on the options that your selected training provider offers.

Study Resources

In addition to the study resources provided by your training provider, AXELOS launched My ITIL. This is an online resource that rounds up valuable ITIL resources from the internet to help you implement your ITIL Foundation Certification lessons in a workplace scenario. It is also a networking platform for ITIL Candidates to interact with each other and also offers access to publications, white papers, continuing professional development (CPD) tools as well as the coveted professional endorsement.

After registering for the ITIL foundation exam, AXELOS gives you access to a one-year subscription to My ITIL.

What to bear in mind when considering an ITIL Foundation Certification Course

The ITIL Certification is only available to individuals and not organizations or agencies. This means that how well you are committed to the coursework will determine how well you perform in real life.

AXELOS, the organization that owns ITIL approves training institutions. The first step to getting a good training provider is checking through the list of accredited institutions. This is because their content is subject to regular checks and evaluations by AXELOS to comply with the exam specifications.

It is possible to self-study and take the ITIL Foundation exams without registering for a training course. However, it is highly recommended that one attends a training course.

A course that offers simulation exams will be of more value to you since you can practice as many times as you wish to familiarize yourself with the exam content and structure.

