(Newswire.net -- February 28, 2020) -- Society and media have always evolved hand in hand. Because of that, it is not surprising that we need to include images to many aspects of our daily lives, from uploading a picture to our social media, to including a descriptive picture on a work project or college essay. Whatever our motivation behind these images is, we always want them to look their best, and that is when photo editors come in handy.

The best photo editors in the market

When we think about photo editors we often imagine complicate softwares that only professional graphic designers can manage. But the reality is that this could not be further from the truth. Nowadays you can have access to photo editors programs in almost any device and most of them include an user friendly interface, so even beginners can achieve great results on their photographs using them. Down below you will find a list with the best photo editors so you can chose the one that better fits your needs.

Online photo editors

If you want to edit your photos but do not want to go through the hassle of downloading files to your phone or computer, then you can access an Online photo editor and edit photos from your browser. However, many online photo editors include complicated interfaces or are behind a paywall. If you are looking for a photo editor of this type, then these are a few of the best options we recommend:

Canva : Canva is a free photo editor that has an online and a phone app version. To access this editor we only need to register into their page. This can be considered tedious if we only want to edit one picture, but on the long run will come in handy . One of the perks of Canva is that it includes tools to create designs of logos, business cards, posters, flyers, etc. Canva has some features you need to pay for, but all the tools you would need for simple edits are totally free.

BeFunky: BeFunky is a photo editor with a lot of image editing and retouching tools included on its interface. It is a very user friendly editor with free access, you only need to register if you wish to save your finished edited image to the cloud. This editor may not be great for professional graphic designers, but it should help with the average user simple edits for social media or webpages.

Other online photo editors you should check out are Polarr, Fotor, Pixlr, Photoshop Express, Phixr, PhotoFancy and LunaPic.

Phone photo editors

We constantly live on the move, but our phone is a device we always carry with us. That is why each day more people decide to opt out for a photo editor App instead of having to wait until they have access to a computer. These apps tend to have user friendly interfaces in order to be used more easily from the phone. Some of our favorite ones include:

Snapseed: this photo editor is available for both IOS and Android. If you are looking for a free photo editor app, then Snapseed is the perfect option for you. This editor is 100% free, which means that it does not include adds, premium features or any payment options. It features 29 different tools that will help from the amateur to the professional photo editing users.

Pixlr: Pixlr is a free photo editor app and includes some more advanced features than its counterpart apps. This app is always developing new features like filters, layers and masks. And if you still need more tools, there is the Pixlr Pro version for the more advanced users.

Some other photo editor apps you should definitely check out include Adobe Lightroom CC, Facetune, VSCO, Photoshop Express, Canva, BeFunky, Fotor, PicsArt, Aviary and Polarr among others.