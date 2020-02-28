While our homes are hour safe havens, many accidents occure at home, and there are positive steps that you can take to ensure the safety of your family while at home.

(Newswire.net -- February 28, 2020) -- Household accidents are common and they are the single biggest cause of accidental deaths. 160,000 Americans are killed in accidents annually. Three-quarters of these deaths are due to accidental household injuries. Accidental injuries are also the leading cause of death for children 19 years of age and under. Employing some simple strategies can improve your home's safety and mitigate the risks to your family.

Home Security System

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Turn to reliable electronic stores online to secure camcorders and other devices needed for an effective home security system. Prepackaged units provide access to monitoring services, ensuring your home has 24-hour protection. When unusual activity is detected they may send someone to check on your property or alert the authorities.

You can also access live video feeds through cell phones so you can check on your home when you’re away. Some systems enable you to speak to people through the video feed, which can deter thieves from attempting to break in. Home security systems can also be an effective way of monitoring children when you are at home because you can access video feeds of entrances and high-risk areas, such as pools.

2. Limit Pool Access

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Drowning is the greatest threat for children ages 1 through 4. Invest in quality pool nets and pool safety materials to ensure that children do not access your pool without supervision. One way to do this is by installing a pool fence. In some places, pool fences are mandated by law. They may have height requirements as well. This is to help prevent anyone from falling into a pool.

You can also purchase a pool cover that people can walk on. These covers prevent children from falling into the pool. A backyard fence is also an effective way of ensuring that neighborhood children do not access your pool without supervision. You can also invest in alarms that will alert adults if anyone gains access to your pool.

3. Prevent Falls

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Young children are most likely to receive a non-fatal injury from falling. From the time that children are first learning to crawl and walk, they are at risk of falls. You can cushion them from falls by installing carpet to soften the impact from a tumble. You should also limit furniture with sharp corners so that children do not fall on something that hurts them.

Install durable baby gates at the top and bottom of staircases. Use baby gates to prevent access to areas where there are other safety risks. For example, you may want to keep young children out of workshops and garages. Start toddlers off in short beds that are low to the ground or have protective walls to keep them from falling out of bed when they transition from cribs.

4. Alarms and Escape Plans

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Thousands of homes in the United States are damaged in house fires each year. Hundreds of people are killed and thousands are injured by house fires. One of the most effective ways to save lives is to have smoke detectors installed throughout your home. Create a schedule for replacing batteries to ensure the detectors are always working.

Plan escape routes and teach your children where to go and what to do if a household alarm goes off. In addition to smoke detectors, you should also have working carbon monoxide detectors installed. They are activated if carbon monoxide levels rise to dangerous levels. Excessive carbon monoxide can be fatal. Carbon monoxide is both colorless and odorless, so the only way to protect yourself is to install alarms.

5. Safely Store Dangerous Items

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Every home contains dangerous items. Ensure that you comply with all local laws and keep guns unloaded and secured in locked gun safes. This will ensure that children do not find and play with loaded guns. It also prevents intruders from accessing your weapons. Many cleaners and chemicals in your home are poisonous. Use child-safe locks or locked cabinets to store these items. This will ensure that a person doesn’t ingest poisons by accident.

You may also have pool cleaning chemicals and gasoline for your lawnmower that you need to store on your property. Invest in a shed with a lock or an outdoor locking storage cabinet to ensure that these items are secure.