(Newswire.net -- February 28, 2020) -- Artificial Intelligence is in its infancy but it is already changing our lives and the way we do business. We can only imagine what it will bring us in the future.

What is Artificial Intelligence?

The term Artificial Intelligence encapsulates a variety of ideas. We can use it while talking about algorithms, but also about applications and devices driven by it. But it is only a drop in the ocean.

In healthcare, we can talk about robots and other machines that are helping humans in executing operations, monitoring states of patients, making diagnoses and even in developing new drugs. With the help of AI, all of those actions become a lot more accurate and are done faster than ever before. Without a doubt Artificial Intelligence is the future of medicine.

The problem with drug development

Drug development takes an incredible amount of time, money and effort. Developing a new drug takes scientists even up to 10 years of work and requires hundreds of millions of dollars. The costs of developing a new drug are estimated at around 350 million US dollars. What is more, there is no guarantee that the whole process will result in success. Fortunately, with new Artificial Intelligence technology, it is changing. How Artificial Intelligence can influent drug development?

The process of developing new drugs

Artificial Intelligence applications driven by machine learning algorithms can come up with new ideas for curing diseases – the ones that are considered incurable and the ones that we can treat already. Even if we obtained a cure for something it does not mean that there is not a better solution – for example, a solution with less risky side effects or that is less money consuming in the making process.

That way drug developing companies will save a lot of money and time. Drug development will become more profitable for drug companies and at the same time, the drugs will become easier to access for common people.

Faster and more accurate diagnoses

With the help of an AI assistant, doctors can make more accurate and faster diagnoses. The algorithms can precisely analyze the scans and other test results within seconds, including the patient medical history in the final diagnosis. This translates directly into more lives saved. The quick diagnosis is the key to conquering a lot of dangerous (and even fatal) diseases.

Surgeries with lower risks

Luckily with new technology, surgeries can become a lot easier and faster. Robot-assisted surgeries are more precise. The incisions are smaller and the blood loss is decreased which also means that the recovery is quicker. All the risks involving undergoing an operation are decreased and there are fewer complications.

