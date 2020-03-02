Not all billionaire daughters spend their weekends trying to save a country's economic sector. Suparatana Bencharongkul does.

(Newswire.net -- March 2, 2020) -- Not all billionaire daughters spend their weekends trying to save a country's economic sector. While most spend it partying and having fun in foreign countries, Suparatana Bencharongkul, innovator and visionary who happens to be the daughter of billionaire, Boonchai Bencharongkul, prefers to spend it contemplating on the methods by which Thailand's agricultural sector could be taken to the next level.

The irony of this, surprisingly, is that Suparatana does have fun, and does party, and have an active social life and Instagram, as most billionaire's daughters do – the only difference is she never makes these the focal point of her life.

And this may appear very shocking and even jarring to some. How can a rich girl have time to make a real difference in the world and then have fun at the same time? To them, it is simply mind-blowing!

But she has, in fact, proven many times that it is. A socialite and social media expert, there is no denying Suparatana's social life is buzzing. She seems to be having the time of her life, and no doubt can be having way much, much more fun should she decide, so she's surely got that aspect of her life in order.

And yes, it is no secret most billionaire's daughters have no problem in that regard. When it comes to having a fantastic social life that is no problem at all. But it is also no secret that this could sometimes cause an inability to find purpose, and discover a genuine, significant cause.

As it happens, this is also not a problem for Suparatana, or Nina, as she is more popularly known. Thanks to being raised in a family with a shared love for agriculture, Nina knew early that she wanted to make a change in the agricultural sphere in Thailand.

It should also be noted that that sector is not doing too bad at the moment, with over 5 billion dollars generated in 2018 through the export of rice alone. But Suparatana believed that the sector can be made even stronger.

And as time went on, she set about her journey and found no shortage of challenges faced by farmer’s agriculturalists in Thailand. They all had one thing in common, though. There were challenges that could best be tackled through one means only - technology.

Suparatana believes further investments into technological advancements are the way to go for agriculture in Thailand, and so far she has been doing her best trying to bring that vision to life - and to great results too.

Through Rakbankerd, the company of which she is the chief operating officer, she has been able to launch various projects and initiatives aimed towards achieving her goal of improving the quality of Thailand's agricultural sector, improving yield, reducing waste, and inspiring future generations.

The journey is definitely not an easy one. And of course, it gets harder when you're a billionaire's daughter whom society expects to be nothing more than a party animal. But Suparatana has proven she is capable of being more than what people think she should be. She has shown she can have fun, and save the world while doing it.