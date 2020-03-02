Google has changed the way the world searches for information. Here'S everything you need to know about google map citations.

(Newswire.net -- March 2, 2020) -- Google has changed the way the world searches for information. It has become a trusted source for business information as well as reviews. If your business is not listed on Google you'll have a harder time trying to market your products. A Google Map citation is when your business is cited on a website or on social media. Only specific phrases will make your citation appear in a search. The spelling of these citations must be precise. For instance, if your consumer is looking for a surf shop and your business citation is listed as a surfing shop, your citation will not appear in their search. There are different types of citations, websites like Yelp will cite your business and post reviews. Other possible citations include Yahoo Local and Foursquare where your company name will be mentioned.

How It Works

If your business is already listed on Google and it isn't claimed, you should claim your business as soon as possible. This ensures that your business information is accurate and there is no confusion about your hours of operation, business location and telephone number. This is the information that Google uses to validate your citations. This is called a Google My Business listing, if you don't have a listing you must create one to ensure that your business will gain popularity on google maps and climb up in the rankings.

Combined with the power of Google+ for business, citations are used to enforce the business information that you've provided to Google. Websites like Yelp will cite your business and post reviews. Other possible citations include Yahoo Local and Foursquare where your company name will be mentioned. Include the address and phone number of your business on your website for further verification purposes. If your business can not be authenticated your Google My Business listing can be suspended.

Types Of Citations

There are several types of Google Maps Citations that can benefit your business including business listings. Back in the day, people used to advertise in the Yellow Pages to conjure up business. These days people are listing their businesses in the Yellow Pages online resource. The Yellow Pages are still sent out in paper form to people who request them. Industry-specific blogs like travel websites include citations from the businesses they endorse like Trip Advisor. These mentions are great for marketing and SEO purposes.

Getting cited in local marketing and blogs is a good way to become a household name within your city. Local newspapers, press sites, blogs and business-related will cite prominent businesses. Working with local SEO services can help you dominate your market with hyper-local citations. These citations can turn a consumer's local search into your local business!

Staying on trend is important when it comes to SEO. Citations can come from a trending hashtag for one of your signature products. Be sure to create business pages in all of the popular social media outlets on the internet including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

When creating a local citation you must include the name of your business, the address of the physical location and the phone number for the business. It is hard to authenticate a business online without these three key pieces of information. Running a business and taking care of marketing for your products is a tough job. Ensure you've got all of the necessary information to make informed decisions on how you are going to market and the budget to back up your plan. Google citations are the best way to get your business flowing, especially if you want to draw in local consumers.