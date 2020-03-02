Visiting Iceland is always spectacular no matter what time of year. Each season has its own charm and there are always more than enough activities to keep you occupied.

(Newswire.net -- March 2, 2020) -- Visiting Iceland is always spectacular no matter what time of year. Each season has its own charm and there are always more than enough activities to keep you occupied. In summer the trails attract an abundance of eager hikers and spring is perfect for viewing the many waterfalls. One season in particular though offers perhaps some of the most incredible experiences.

Winter in Iceland is magical from several perspectives and if you opt for Iceland Car Rental while visiting you are in for a once-in-a-lifetime journey.

Renting a car in Iceland is one of the most popular alternatives there is to make the most of any visit. Public transportation on the island is somewhat lacking and by renting your own car you are making sure that the visit is as friction free as possible. At least to some extent. As always with driving there are safety measures you should take and certain precautions you should be aware of as well. Especially if you are driving in a country you have never visited before.

If this is your first time driving in Iceland, this is some of the things you need to know.

Arriving at your destination

When visiting Iceland you will arrive at Keflavik International Airport. If you have chosen to utilize car rental in Iceland you will have the opportunity to either pick up your rental car already at the airport or you can hitch a ride into the capital of Reykjavik and collect your rental car there.

Depending on what you choose you can start your road trip right away by following the Rind Road or you can take it a little bit easy, get a accustomed to the lay of the land and then head out on your own exploration.

Finding your means of transportation

One of the first things to you will need to decide is what type of car you will be renting. If you have chosen to visit Iceland in the Winter that choice has already been made for you, i.e. thanks to the road conditions you will need to go for a 4x4 rental. This is the only way that you will be able to drive safely around the island at this time of year.

Not to worry though there are several options available even though you will have to stick to one type of car. Since car rental in Iceland is the most popular way for people to travel around the island, there is an abundance of choice when it comes to everything from GPS services to storage abilities.

So you have chosen your 4x4 rental as well as made sure that the car in question comes equipped with all the additives you want, such as comfortable seats, possibility for camping, GPS as well as Wi-Fi. Now it's time to make sure you have all the other important information you will need to make this the perfect road trip adventure.

The weather in Iceland is notoriously difficult and can, at times be somewhat dangerous if you are not careful. One aspect is the shear unpredictability of it. One moment it can be still and the next the wind might take your car door off. That's why you need to regularly listen to the weather forecast and adjust your travel itinerary accordingly.

The roads are another matter. The ecosystem in Iceland is a delicate one and therefore it is forbidden to drive off the beaten tracks, even if you are driving on the F-roads (mountain roads). You will need to stay on the straight and narrow for the safety of both yourself and the landscape around you.

Time is another friend when driving in Iceland during the Winter season. Don't be in a rush, drive slowly and you will opt your chances of a successful drive. Also make sure to be aware of the daylight hours as driving at night can be challenging. It's also preferable to check with your local car rental service for information on domestic traffic regulations and road safety.

Create your own ultimate travel itinerary

Regardless of if you are planning to visit Akureyri or Reykjavik, drive around the Golden Circle or simply choose one of the other many fantastic destinations in Iceland, you need to make sure you are prepared for driving in the Wintertime.

Choose a 4x4, take note of the weather, listen to advice on road safety and make sure you prepare for any emergency situation. Aside from that all you need to make sure of is to enjoy the incredible natural wonders covered in white. There really is no place like Iceland and you will surely be returning once more, perhaps this time in the summer when everything is in full bloom.