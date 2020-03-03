Taking advantage of your small team can be so rewarding for the growth of your business if you have the tools and methodology right.

(Newswire.net -- March 3, 2020) -- As a new business, it's unlikely you’ll have large resources at your disposal, especially team members. New businesses usually start small and agile, which can be a huge advantage in many ways, if you know how to get the most out of them. Taking advantage of your small team can be so rewarding for the growth of your business if you have the tools and methodology right. To learn how to get the most out of your small team, consider and implement these tips.

Find the right tools

Getting the most out of small teams is all about communication and collaboration. To achieve that, you must find the right tools that work at scale for your business, like workflow apps and rota software in the UK. Find a task or job-sharing platform that allows your team to allocate and share work. Giving the team the clarity to know how their jobs are progressing will create a culture of shared responsibility. Platforms that allow teams to allocate and share workload will mean your teams can almost self-manage their capacity and workload. This self-management means they can also keep an eye on output and priorities. For a business owner, these tools mean you can keep a close eye on workloads and make sure the team is effectively communicating.

Build empathy

As a new business, one of the most powerful tools at your disposal to get the most out of your team is empathy. Help the team see through the clutter and grind of day to day work by bringing customer empathy into their day. Establish a compelling customer story to help articulate the reason behind the work they are doing. We all exist to solve problems and if you can build empathy for your customer with your teams, then they will be much more motivated to solve those problems. This approach also helps the team create the ‘why’ behind their tasks. It gives them a sense of purpose, which is incredibly powerful at increasing throughput for new businesses.

Celebrate the wins

It can be incredibly stressful as a small team in a new business, to have the weight of the business owners’ vision on your shoulders. To get the most out of them it's important to celebrate the wins, no matter how small they may seem. Celebrating doesn’t have to be done by spending money or going to traditional bonding exercises either. Try establishing a thank-you wall, where you encourage the team to put post-it notes up with words of thanks for other team members. As the business owner it's important you live this experience as well. Instead of taking the team out of the office, bring some fun to the office. Celebrate a week of hard work by cooking breakfast or ordering lunch for the team. These small tokens or celebrations will help keep the momentum going on the tasks you need to achieve in order to grow.

Focus on their problems

Instead of focusing on why your new business doesn’t have all the bells and whistles, focus on your teams’ problems. If a particular piece of software is too complicated or expensive to implement, instead explore the reason or problem they are trying to solve with the technology. Act as an internal problem solver for them and watch their output improve dramatically. That is a difficult process for a large team given your time constraints, with a small team this is a relatively simple process that can increase motivation dramatically.

Small teams are a wonderful part of any new business. New business owners can build tight-knit teams with the advantage of greater collaboration, culture and output. With the right tips and tricks, your new business can thrive with a small but focussed team.