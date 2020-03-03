Find out how your hair could be suffering, could it turn to hair loss? Discover the main triggers for female hair thinning and what to do about it.

(Newswire.net -- March 3, 2020) -- Firstly, it is important to understand that shedding hair is something we cannot avoid. We lose around 100 hairs a day on average. When hair loss becomes excessive, many women can feel embarrassed or that it’s only happening to them. In fact, anywhere between a third and a half of all women will face hair thinning or hair loss problems during their lives.

It is difficult to know exactly why your hair is falling out or thinning because there are so many potential reasons. Fortunately, once you find the cause, it is highly likely you’ll be able to find a reasonable treatment for your hair. Remedies for thinning hair can include a thickening mask, finding the right shampoo for your hair type, or medication.

To be sure you’re using the right cosmetics for your hair, keep an eye out for the telltale signs of aspects that can interfere with hair growth.

Signs of Female Hair Loss

Naturally, we lose around 100 hairs a day. This is simply so that our hair can push out the dead cells and grow new ones. How, then, do you tell if you are losing hair at a faster rate?

When you wake up, check your pillow for excess clumps of hair that have fallen out overnight. This is something that does not usually happen to healthy hair. Also, check your comb or brush. You should usually see some hair loss but you can monitor the quantity through observing each day as you brush your hair.

When you wash your hair, some hair will naturally fall out also, but you are probably used to seeing a certain amount. If this increases greatly, you may be looking at the beginning of hair loss.

Another indication of hair thinning is when you start to see gaps in your hairlines. With men, this usually manifests as receding hairlines, whereas, for women, this is clearer in the parting. If you are noticing a widening parting, it could be worth a little more investigation to find out what is going on with your locks.

What Prevents Healthy Hair Growth?

Many factors can hinder hair growth in our lifetimes. These include genetic aspects and reactive types of hair loss. The former is called androgenetic alopecia or female pattern baldness and is hereditary. This means that certain women are predisposed to suffer hair loss. To determine whether or not you might suffer from genetic hair loss, look at your older female relatives and seek out help from a doctor. A medical professional can examine your scalp to find out if this is likely the cause.

Reactive hair loss, however, is usually due to other internal or external elements. One of the most common triggers is hormone imbalance. Androgen is a male hormone, present in the female body in certain amounts to help with organ functions. An excessive quantity of this hormone can result in an imbalance which provokes symptoms such as acne, weight gain, and hair loss. This is common for women who have Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

Another frequent reason that women can suffer hair loss is extreme stress. Periods of stress can elevate the production of hormones that affect hair growth. Stress can present with other symptoms including digestive issues, eating disorders, scalp problems. Moreover, in times of stress, we often neglect our self-care and nutrition. All of these can exacerbate the problem of hair loss.

Age is a major player when it comes to hair loss in women. It is completely normal for many women entering their 50s or 60s to find themselves with thinning hair.

Underlying Conditions

Some illnesses and health problems can also contribute to thinning hair. It is crucial to get yourself checked out by a medical professional if you think that your hair loss could be due to something undiagnosed.

Certain conditions including anemia, thyroid problems, nutrient or vitamin deficiencies, and autoimmune diseases can easily disrupt healthy hair cell production. If you are suffering hair loss accompanied by other symptoms, you should seek the help of a doctor. Medical tests will be able to determine if further action is needed to treat the hair loss along with any other problems.

What Can I Do To Help?

Taking care of your diet and weight is key to ensuring a healthy head of hair. If you don’t get the right nutrients and minerals in your diet and maintain a healthy weight, you could be more likely to suffer hair loss.

Additionally, it is advisable to consider your hairstyles and habits when experiencing hair loss. Often many women can suffer hair thinning due to wearing their hair in tight ponytails, braids, having cornrows, or overexposure to heat or oil treatments.

Talk to your hairstylist or directly to a doctor if you are worried about hair thinning.