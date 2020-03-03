Adam Adler, an entrepreneur based in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, sheds some light on rehabilitation centers and the benefits they have.

(Newswire.net -- March 3, 2020) -- There is no denying that alcohol abuse is an issue faced around the world. How society addresses this disease is of the utmost importance if we wish to combat it. Rehabilitation centers are the most effective way of helping people who suffer from alcoholism overcome their addiction. Rehabilitation facilities aim to address the emotional, physical, and physiological impacts that alcohol abuse has had on each patient. By clearly identifying these underlying causes and providing patients with positive coping mechanisms and behaviors, rehab centers are a vital step on a patient’s road to recovery. Adam Adler, an entrepreneur based in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, sheds some light on rehabilitation centers and the benefits they have. To provide a bit of background information on Adler, he has over 18 years of experience in top level management and ownership that has primarily involved investing his own capital and building brands from the ground up.

The Benefits of Rehabilitation for Alcohol Abuse

Rehab Provides Structure

First and foremost, rehab provides an unparalleled sense of structure, which is something that is hugely beneficial to people who have a history of abusing alcohol. According to Adam Adler, the treatment programs at rehabilitation facilities across the United States all emphasize the importance of creating daily routines. More specifically, these routines should involve productive, healthy activities, as well as counselling sessions to help keep patients engaged at all times. Adler claims that one of the reasons structure and routine is so vital to a person’s recovery is because what often leads to alcohol abuse in the first place is self-destructive habits. All habits can be broken, and rehabilitation centers aim to not only break these self-destructive, triggering habits, but to replace them with positive and healthy ones. Doing this allows the person the time they need to focus on healing and to learn new coping mechanisms and behaviors that they can practice in a safe environment. Further, the structure provided in rehabilitation centers also helps patients lead a balanced lifestyle post-treatment and reduces the chances of them turning to alcohol when they go home.

Rehab Provides a Safe and Supportive Space

Adam Adler claims that another benefit of rehabilitation is that it provides a safe and supportive space for those suffering from alcohol abuse. Every other patient in the rehab facility can understand exactly what you are going through. Not only that, but they all have the same goal as you: sobriety. Peer support is an integral yet often overlooked part of the recovery journey. Rehab centers provide an environment where you are surrounded by peers, which makes it that much more successful. Rehab makes it possible for someone who suffers from alcohol abuse to make personal connections and develop a network of friends who are going through the same thing as them. Forging connections are possible both in structured group therapy and support group classes, as well as through the downtime that patients are given in between scheduled activities. Lastly, the safe and supportive environment that comes with rehab provides accountability and encouragement, both of which people need to accomplish their goal of sobriety. Plus, helping new friends achieve their goal of getting sober can be extremely rewarding.

Rehab Offer a Variety of Therapies and Treatment Plans

One final reason that rehabilitation centers are necessary for treating alcohol abuse is because of the variety of therapies they offer patients. After all, alcoholism is a mental, physical, and physiological disease, shares Adam Adler. Therefore, therapy is crucial to recovery. However, every person’s emotional triggers are different. Thus, it is most beneficial when rehabilitation facilities offer a range of therapies and treatments that can be customized to each patient. Choosing the right form of therapy, or combination of treatments, can help a patient develop healthy coping mechanisms, increasing their chances of not only achieving sobriety but staying sober. Effective methods of therapy are able to do this by helping patients identify the flawed or self-destructive behavior they engaged in which led them to alcohol. From there, therapy can show them how to alter those behaviors for the better. Adam Adler states that the overall goal of any rehab treatment plan is to change the patient’s attitudes, beliefs, and behavior relating to alcohol abuse. Therapy is able to do this, however, the type of therapy recommended is based on a variety of factors. These include both the personality and characteristics of the patient, as well as the level of abuse. Some of the most common types of addiction treatment therapies include behavioral therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, multidimensional family therapy, and rational emotive behavioral therapy. Beyond these treatments, sometimes alternative therapy is prescribed in the form of yoga, tai chi, Pilates, meditation, or massage.