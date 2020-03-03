Whether you’re a freelancer or you own an independent company, having a website is essential in the digital age.

Whether you're a freelancer or you own an independent company, having a website is essential in the digital age. You may even need an online space to indulge in a hobby rather than a job — if you're a book blogger, for example. Whatever you're using a website for, it should best reflect the image you are trying to uphold.

Although there are some sites that allow you to create an online page — personalizing it with templates and page designs —you might see more benefits from having a professional design of your website instead. Here are 4 reasons why having an expert web designer create your online platform is the better choice.

More Functions

There is nothing wrong with using basic website templates. You will still be able to achieve a professional image using website builders online that function properly. However, using an online website builder will mean that there will be limitations as to how your website will function.

By seeking the help of experts that will create your website from scratch, you can truly personalize your site. If you would like to add more complicated features, a professional designer will be able to incorporate them into your site. They will also be able to advise as to whether or not certain things will work well, depending on the purpose of your site.

Make it Unique

Using generic templates and page designs on blogs or other digital building sites can lead to your website looking very similar to someone else’s. This might not be the end of the world, but if you don’t want to risk people confusing your site for another, then consider hiring a professional. By making your website truly unique, it will help make it stand out from the crowd and aid in creating a steady following, which will improve your SEO.

Branding

Speaking of unique, using a professional web designer will help you to better utilize your branding. Building the website to reflect your business’s brand is important; your customers will need to instantly recognize that they are on the right website when they click on that link. A professional designer can help to draw more attention to your logo, tagline or whatever piece of branding you want. They can also help you decide how to design the site to reflect the brand personality and company ethos.

Professionalism

Again, using online website builders will not necessarily result in a website that is unprofessional in appearance. However, due to the limitations you might find in using them, it could make it more difficult to project the specific image you want to uphold. By using expert web designers, like ALT Agency, you are guaranteed the level of professionalism that you need for your company’s website.

While hiring expert designers might cost you more than the free online versions, the extra expense will pay off. If you are creating a website as a freelancer or for business purposes, then you absolutely should spend the extra money by having a professional website custom made. Stand out from your competitors and showcase your professionalism.