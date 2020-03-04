If you’re one of those people considering joining the electric revolution, take a look at this quick guide around whether now is the time to go EV.

(Newswire.net -- March 4, 2020) -- It’s not so long ago that a hybrid car, never mind an all-electric one, was a true novelty on the UK’s streets. Within the last five years or so, though, hybrid and electric cars have become much more of a perennial feature on our roads. As buying options grow and consumer eco-concerns increase, more people are looking to an electric vehicle (EV) when considering a new car.

The perks of EV ownership

There are countless perks that come with EV ownership. Most surround the environmental and economic benefits, but there are some performance elements to consider as well.

Many people’s main driver for getting an EV is for the sake of a greener carbon footprint, with a full EV offering zero carbon emissions. This in turn means significant fuel, maintenance and tax savings as a financial benefit. On top of this, the UK government offers a plug-in car grant, providing of up to £3,500 off the cost of a new EV to support other funding options for buyers.

From a performance standpoint, EVs offer a virtually silent engine with outstanding acceleration that is almost impossible to replicate with a petrol engine. For example, Tesla claims its new Roadster will do 0-60mph in an utterly absurd 1.9 seconds.

An increase in numbers

2020 is set to be the year of the EV, primarily down to the influx of new electric models and wider market share across Europe.

Data firm IHS Markit projects that the number of available EV models in Europe will jump from 100 to 175, with UK market share predicted to rise from 3.4% to 5.5% or, in physical terms, 80,000 units increasing to 130,000 units sold on the year. By 2025, it’s suggested over 330 EV models will be available in the European market.

It would appear that the tide is turning more than ever, presenting better and more abundant buying options to consumers.

Big names on the horizon

Among those 75 new models expected in 2020 are a series of extremely recognisable brand models that show the growing power of the EV market. Electric versions of the likes of the Vauxhall Corsa, Peugeot 208 and Mini Cooper are just some of the big names expected in the next 10 months. A list of notable arrivals includes:

Vauxhall Corsa-e

Fiat 500e

Kia Soul EV

Mini Electric

Peugeot e-208

Volkswagen e-UP!

Honda e

BMW iX3

Tesla Model Y

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Audi Q4 e-tron

As well as offering the consumer a selection of highly regarded and long-standing models in electric format, it also suggests that manufacturers have really prioritised the EV market as their focus – another indicator that now may be the time to considering joining them.

If you are considering a new car, there are a number of major reasons to think your next purchase should be electric. The environmental, economic and performance-based benefits, coupled with a broadening EV catalogue, mean electric cars give away little to nothing when compared to their gas-guzzling alternatives. Considering the upcoming sales ban on new petrol and diesel cars – arriving in as little as 12 years –it’s fair to say the EV revolution has landed.

Maybe it’s time to get on board.