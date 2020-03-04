(Newswire.net -- March 4, 2020) -- Gran Canaria is a stunning beautiful island located in the Atlantic ocean. This Spanish island belongs to the already famous Canary islands. The Canary Islands have become a popular tourist destination over the last decade, receiving over 15 million visitors each year, and among them, Gran Canaria has stood up as a tourist favorite. If you are looking for a place to relax and enjoy the good weather during your next holidays, then you should definitely check out Gran Canaria.
Organizing your visit to Gran Canaria
Exploring the island
Gran Canaria is the perfect place to spend your next holidays. From paradisiac beaches to stunning monuments or natural reserves, this island has everything you could need in order to have an once in a lifetime experience.
With so many places to discover, it is important to organize your travel carefully so you do not miss anything out. Some of our recommendations for your visit include the following spots:
- Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: this city, also known as Las Palmas for short, is the capital of the Island and a popular tourist destination due to the wide amount of touristic spots concentrated in this place. During your visit to this town you can not miss out the Vegueta neighbourhood. This neighbourhood is located in the city’s old quarter and features monuments like Saint Ana Square, the cathedral, council houses, the house Museum Colon, the Canary museum, etc. There are some other museums worth to visit in other neighbourhoods, such as the Museum of Science and Technology. If you are looking for beaches, then you definitely need to check out the Canteras beach, since it is known as one of the most beautiful shores in the island.
- Maspalomas: this place is the main tourist attraction in the island. It is famous for its idyllic beaches with crystal clear water and white sand, which are ideal for the practice of water sports such as windsurf or scuba diving. Maspalomas is located near many theme parks such as Aqualand or Palmitos park and many natural protected areas such as Maspalomas Dunes.
- Agete: this small coastal town is located in the northern part of the island. It is famous for its historical center, which features many monuments, and its beautiful beaches. The natural park of Tamadaba and the botanical garden Huerto de las flores are green zones near this town that you can not stop visiting.
- Telde: this city is located near Las Palmas and is home to many beautiful beaches and historical remains, which are source to many local legends. The local holidays in this town are a really exciting event you can not miss.
- The best beaches: Gran Canaria is full of beautiful beaches, but if you are looking for something especial, then there are 4 beaches that stand out among the rest. The most popular one, as stated before, is Maspalomas. The beach El Inglés is another popular destination that breathes life while surrounded by bars and hotels. Meloneras beach is one of the most exclusive beaches and features a beautiful lighthouse. Then there is Salinas beach, which has pebbles instead of sand and includes many natural pools. Lastly, there is Canteras’ beach, which is famous for its calm waters.