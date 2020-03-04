Quartz Construction San Jose, a pioneer in home remodeling services, has launched deck repair and new deck installation services for the community.

(Newswire.net -- March 4, 2020) -- Quartz Construction San Jose, a fast-growing bathroom remodel San Jose company, has introduced deck repair and new deck installation services for the residents in San Jose. It has been quite some time that the family-owned company has been at the service of the San Jose community and according to the reports, it has been coming out with flying colors for coming up with home remodeling solutions. The turnover for the past five to six years and have been pretty impressive.

The kitchen remodeling San Jose CA company has a reputation of offering its wide range of services at pretty affordable rates. The Chairman, Ohad Malul conveyed, ‘’We have deliberately kept our prices low considering the basic necessities of every household in San Jose. Our price tags are definitely the most prominent feature that attracts the customers. In lieu of that, they have valued our commitment towards them and have stuck to us over time. The turnovers have been amazing and we have decided to up our quality of services by several folds.’’

He continued, ‘’The team of experts we work with are highly qualified and have the proper expertise to remodel any household in San Hose. Whether our customers need a bathroom remodeling, kitchen remodeling, room addition, or anything related to making their homes look beautiful than over, the professionals are always at their service. Our customer care department is always awake to answer to the queries that our clients might have and communicate any issue to our specialist team. We take the least possible time to remodel a home, making its value climb up to the double of what it is right now.’’

The CEO communicated, ‘’We have launched a new service and everyone is quite conversant about it by now. Anyone thinking of getting their deck ready before the entertaining season can contact us at any time they want. We will be repairing a deck, aside from staining, sealing, and cleaning them. When people notice faded wood, loose boards, splits and cracks, and termite infestation on their decks, they can call our small bathroom remodel experts. Decks can prove to be full living spaces and hence, it can be an integral part of every household.’’

About the Company

Quartz Construction is a well-known general contractor San Jose.

To know more, visit: https://quartzconstructionremodeling.com/

Full Address: 1777 Hamilton Ave #1080, San Jose, CA 95125

Phone: (408) 966-2704

Email Address: info@quartzconstructionremodeling.com