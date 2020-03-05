IOTransfer is an application for managing the content of iPhone smartphones, iPad tablets and iPod multimedia players.

(Newswire.net -- March 5, 2020) -- IOTransfer is an application for managing the content of iPhone smartphones, iPad tablets and iPod multimedia players. The program allows you to sync iPhone or iPad with a desktop and a laptop in a fast and easy way. In the meantime, with more built-in features to provide users with more useful benefits such as deep phone cleaning, unblocked YouTube video transfer and conversion, other streaming web video downloads such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Vimeo and more, iCloud photo manager, etc.

1. Two Patterns of Data Transfer

IOTransfer 4 is the 4th version of IOTransfer. As one of the best iPhone iPad transfer software, IOTransfer allows you to transfer digital photos, movie and music files and library records. The program is also good in the form of software to create and restore backups of iPhones, iPads and iPods. iTunes and most iPhone software require a USB cable to connect your devices and computers before syncing data. Then IoT is transferred. But IOTransfer offers you one more choice to do it wirelessly. The software allows you to transfer data from your iPhone or iPad directly to the PC without using a cable, just keep your device and your computer on the same network and you can sync data wirelessly. It is straightforward, easy and above all simplest way.

2. Unblocked Video Transfer & Converter

IOTransfer 4 is also equipped with a media downloader and converter. With it you can download videos from YouTube, Instagram, twitter, keek, Facebook and more streaming sites in the easiest way. No download limits. No fees. No effort. Moreover, it can help you convert the downloaded videos and more formats you want, such as MP4, MKV, HEVC, etc. You can even download YouTube videos to MP3 on iPhone iPad directly.

3. Deep iPhone Cleaner

Currently, most iOS users don't have to worry about running out of storage space on their iPhone or iPad, but keeping your phone clean and functional is a good way to clean up useless unwanted files and associated installation and registration residues. Some users may ignore this because they do not even know what kind of unwanted files on their devices, and they also worry about accidentally deleting files that are still in use. Let IOTransfer help you make it easy. IOTransfer contains a module for cleaning internal memory of iGadgets. Before removing the files, you can click on “Details” to see what kind of files on your device need cleaning.

4. Practical tools

There is a TOOLS icon on the screen for IOTransfer 4, where you can see four interesting and useful tools. They are Instagram Downloader, GIF Maker, iCloud Photo Manager and similar Photo Cleaner. What they do, I think you can understand from their names. If you want to try it, you can download IOTransfer 4 and install it on your computer. These tools are completely free. Try them.

Conclusion

In short, IOTransfer 4 is a useful iOS data transfer and management tool that can be done by iTunes so you can use your iPhone in a smart and easy way. Lots of features and tools are free, but if you want to explore all the features, go to the Pro version. It's actually not too expensive that you can get it for $ 24.99. You may get it for a cheaper price in the coming November. Just watch it.