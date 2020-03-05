How to make sure you don't end up with a virus when you're downloading YouTube content to your computer. Great advice to keep your computer safe and virus free.

Did you know that there are 2 billion monthly active YouTube users and that one billion hours of YouTube content is watched every day?

There's a whole range of content on YouTube that is free to watch, including music videos, funny videos, how-to videos, and so much more.

Keep reading to discover how you can go about downloading YouTube content without giving your computer or device a virus.

YouTube Download Guide: How-To Download YouTube Videos

Isn't it annoying when you run out of data or you lose your internet connection while watching some of your favorite clips on YouTube? Well, not to worry, there's a way in which you can download content, which allows you to watch it even when you're offline.

Copyright laws on YouTube mainly refer to using the content for commercial use. So, as long as you're downloading content for your own personal offline use, then you can download as much content as you like.

But how can you download it? You can use third-party software that can convert it or you can use websites that can convert it.

Third-Party Software

Some of the third-party software available is free to download while you might need to pay for some other software. The good news is there's plenty of software available to help you convert your YouTube videos and it is easy to do.

All you need to do is paste the URL of the YouTube video you want to convert into the software. Then the software will download the video (often in the highest quality available) and then be available on your downloads.

Some of the most popular software to use includes 4K Video Downloader (which is free and available for download on Windows and Mac) and Free Video Downloader (which is free and available for download on Windows). Gihosoft TubeGet, Airy, YTD Video Downloader, and YouTube ByClick are also software options.

YouTube Video Converter Websites

If you don't want to hassle of downloading software onto your computer or device, then you can alternatively use a converter website. These websites work in a similar way, all you need to do is paste the URL link and it will convert to video for you.

However, these websites can take longer than the third-party software, depending on the size and quality of the video you want to be converted.

There's an abundance of websites available, such as SaveFrom, GrabClip, keepdownloading, TubeOffline, and FLVto. If you choose to download a video using a website, then make sure you watch out for the warning signs of viruses and don't click on anything that looks spammy.

Learn more about how you can download your favorite content and find out which YouTube downloaders are best for Macs at https://setapp.com/how-to/download-youtube-videos.

Top Tips: Download YouTube Videos Safely

Sadly, there are a lot of websites and software that can get hacked. When this happens you're putting your computer or device at risk of viruses. Before you start downloading your favorite videos, make sure you familiarize yourself with how you can safely download content from online.

1. Use Virus Protection Software

One of the best ways you can stay safe online is by having virus protection software installed on your computer and devices. This software can help to protect you from online viruses and malware attacks which can be common on popular websites, such as YouTube.

Find a virus protection software that has all the features you need for your online protection. Some software can even come with special features, such as parental controls, which can help to keep your children safe online too.

2. Avoid Clicking on Links Unrelated to the Video

On some YouTube videos, you might see links that are posted in the description or in the comment section. If they don't look legitimate, don't click on them. If for example, they have nothing to do with the video you just watched make sure you don't click on them, as they are very likely a virus.

If you choose to use a website to convert your YouTube videos, then you should also avoid clicking on links that aren't part of that process. Or if you find a website converter website that doesn't look legit, then close the window and find another one.

3. Browser Protection

Google and other browsers have the ability to detect if a website is unsafe, so make sure this feature is turned on. If the content you're trying to view or download seems to be dangerous then your browser can warn you and prevent you from using these malware websites.

Look out for warnings that pop up on your browser such as 'the site ahead contains malware', 'suspicious site', or 'deceptive site ahead'. If your browser does give you any of these warnings make sure you close the tab immediately.

4. Find Software or Websites That Are Safe

Before choosing a third-party software or website to download your YouTube content with, make sure you do some research about it first. Find out what other people have to say about it and if it is safe to use. Check if the business or website is legitimate.

You might even choose to ask your friends which website or software they use and if they would recommend it. The most important thing to do is to ensure that what you are using is safe and virus-free.

Follow Our Safe Guide for Downloading YouTube Content

Whether you want to download your favorite music or you want to be able to watch cute animal videos when you're offline, make sure you stay safe. Follow our guide on downloading YouTube content and be sure to implement our safety tips.

If you found this article to be insightful, then be sure to have a read of some of our other technology-related blogs.