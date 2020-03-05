There are hundreds of escape rooms and each of them will never fail to surprise. Here are 10 top choices of escape rooms from around the world.

Escape rooms are probably one of the best things that has happened to me since PS3. It was literally out of the blue one day that a friend asked me to join him on his Escape room adventure and since then there has been no looking back. I have literally been to over hundreds of these rooms and each of them have never failed to surprise me. Well here are, my top 10 choices of escape rooms from around the world.

Top 10 Escape Rooms Around the World:

The Basement:

This one has been one of my all-time favourites and every time I step into this, it feels like I am having a new experience. The theme of this room is quite similar to that of “SAW” and trust me you don’t want kids in there.

The Laboratory:

It’s not Dexter’s Laboratory that I can assure you. It has a wide variety of arcade games and pool tables and it has been rated as the best escape room in the world, #1 to be exact.

The Office:

The Office is said to be one of the toughest challenges when it comes to escape rooms. Only about 20% of the people were able to clear this room before the boss returns. And when he returns you are stuck in a loop of working tirelessly. You can know more about the same via Fox in a Box Orange County.

Locked In:

If you are a mystery lover then you would just want to visit the room over and over again. The general theme of this room is either a classroom mystery or finding the proof of a conspiracy or find a cure of an epidemic in an hour.

Claustrophilia:

Now, I don’t know how to explain this properly but this one will give to the feeling that you are in the 1900’s and you are rummaging around the stash of a treasure hunter. This is easily the ideal choice for families.

Breakout KC:

If you are someone who loves a good challenge, well, then you should run towards this escape room. This escape room has a success rate of just 26%, so you can quite easily understand how tough it is to clear this room.

Roosevelt Escape Room:

Roosevelt room is quite an original piece and I can assure that you will not be disappointed with it. This will provide you with the kind of experience that no other room can provide.

Houdini’s Escape Room:

This one is said to be personally built by the great Harry Houdini and it is suggested that one should visit this one before visiting the Roosevelt Escape Room.

Reason Escape Room:

I am one of the biggest fans of futuristic escape rooms and this room is exactly where you want to be if you want to have a futuristic experience. This one is all about hi-tech team building and immersive experience.

Doldrick’s Escape Room:

Of all the escape rooms that I have come this one will provide you with the best live-action escape room experience. This one is fully immersive and is always private.

Hope that you would like all the escape rooms provided and these are also my top 10 favourite escape room. If you happen to have a list then do let me know.