Software that stores medical records electronically can be a huge bonus to both patients and health organizations.

Electronic medical records software is a mouthful at least, but that doesn't mean that it's without benefits. Software that stores medical records electronically can be a huge bonus to both patients and health organizations. One of the biggest questions that comes along with this, is the price. And it's not cheap. Electronic medical records software can cost upwards of $50,000. But don't let that turn you away too quickly. For smaller organizations, it generally won't be much more that $10,000, and that's with hardware and other required equipment. The software licensing won't cost you more than $1,000-$5,000. Here are 5 of the best benefits of having electronic medical records software.





Reliability





With traditional record keeping, you need employees. Not only do you need to pay these employees, but it has a lot more room for human error. Misplacing a document or file can be catastrophic, with an electronic system, you don’t have this issue. In the case of a system wipe or disaster you will also have backups of the files elsewhere.





Information





Information might sound like a redundant benefit to a software system purely based around storing it, but it’s not. Large health organizations may have files stored off-site. This creates a slow response time when records are requested, and all of the information may not be present for the doctor when they see the patient. With electronic record storage, it allows the health organization quick and easy access to records, either to give the patient or as a reference for their doctor.





Reduced Costs





$50,000 might not sound like a cost reduction, but if you take into account all of the employees that you would be paying to manage the medical records, it pays itself off extremely quickly. WIthout needing a lot of labor to maintain the records, it allows you to have employees focused on other tasks, ultimately making employees more efficient, and allowing them to balance work and life much easier. As a result, it will help you reach business goals much faster.





Reliable Prescriptions





Of course diagnosing patients and prescribing medicine is already extremely reliable. If it wasn’t it wouldn’t be safe. But being able to access all medical records online allows for doctors to see what relatives might have used, and implement that for their current patient. This can get rid of a lot of trial and error, and create a safer environment for the patients. It will also allow doctors to diagnose more quickly and efficiently, with the added information they have access to.





Legibility



Everyone has heard the jokes about doctors having unreadable handwriting, because they think too fast. It might seem trivial, but handwriting can actually be a huge problem. Not being able to correctly read a medical record could lead to either disregarding that record, or receiving false information. Giving a false diagnosis and/or prescription can be a very dangerous mistake, possibly harmful to the patient. Eliminating handwriting just further eliminates human error, and reduces the risk, however small it may be.