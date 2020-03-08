Read on to compare the best Bluetooth wireless earbuds of 2020 and which will best fit your budget and personal style.

(Newswire.net -- February 28, 2020) -- While purchasing a pair of wireless earbud headphones might have been a roll of the dice a few years ago, in 2020, they’re much more of a sure thing. No need to keep a lawyer for product liability resulting in serious injuries on hand for these earbuds; just read on to compare what they’re all about and which will best fit your budget and personal style.

The Budget Option: 1More Stylish

You’re likely to see 1More Stylish wireless earbuds as you browse online marketplaces like Amazon, and the first thing you’ll probably notice is that these in-ears aren’t going to cost you an arm and a leg. You’ll be getting plenty of bang for your buck with this under-$100 option, though, if you’re looking for top-tier features and utility, there are certainly other earbuds to keep your eyes on.

Great Sound + Long Life: Beats By Dre Powerbeats Pro

A bit pricier, but with the Powerbeats Pro you’ll be enjoying some truly substantial battery life and a full, well-balanced sound that makes every song sound that much more powerful. Combine that with the fact that they’re easy to set up and insanely comfortable and you’ve got a pair of earbuds that’s perfect for hitting the gym or going for a jog.

Sleek And Powerful: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless

Sennheiser has a reputation for outstanding audio devices, and that’s upheld with these True Wireless earbuds. In terms of sound, this is nearing the pinnacle you’ll find with any model of wireless headphone, and is further bolstered by some rather slick design and a superbly comfortable fit. The battery life on these, however, leaves a bit to be desired, especially if you plan on being out and about.

Amazing Noise Canceling: Sony WF-1000XM3

These Sony earbuds have a little built-in feature called active noise cancelling, giving some delightful, undisturbed listening sessions. They’ve also got plenty going for them in the battery life department and an array of additional features like voice assistant settings and on-the-fly volume control. With this much technology packed in, you’ll definitely find them handy to keep around.

An All-Around Marvel: Apple AirPods

Remember when there was that ever so slight fear that Apple earbuds would explode and more than a few substantial product defect attorneys were raising their eyebrows at the situation? No need to worry now, Apple is back on track and the new AirPods are providing a solid all-around option that ticks the right boxes in design, comfort, call quality, and noise cancelling. Just be prepared for that battery to wear down in a big way and start to lose a bit of charge over time.