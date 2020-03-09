Frankly, we don't think that the funeral service will ever disappear, and so it is for the traditional caskets. However, we cannot doubt the popularity that alternative options are gaining either.

(Newswire.net -- March 9, 2020) --

From cremation to green burials, the choices are many when it comes to burial services and products. It's not the most fun subject to talk about, but it's definitely one that you're going to deal with sooner or later in your life. The later, the better, for sure.

What’s to say about a cremation casket in a nutshell?

The cremation casket is used during a funeral service for viewing and cremation later on. When you go with low-cost cremation, you need to use it. The prices can begin at $120 for a cardboard cremation container and the casket as to be entirely combustible. It shouldn’t have any metal parts and has to be leak proof too.

You don’t need to worry about fabrics or linings in the case of cremation caskets, and they need to meet cremation criteria as well.

Most of the time, cremation caskets are made from wood or cardboard, and many of them are biodegradable and eco-friendly.

Side note: what happens to the casket during cremation?

Cremation is an accelerated process of returning the human body to the natural state. It doesn’t eliminate the funeral service, but only the burial into the ground. However, it can also include the burying of the ashes, but it depends on the deceased's last wishes.

The casket is placed in a furnace that will heat as high as 1800 F degrees, and once the process is over, there will be only the bone fragments and the metal nails left.

The bones will be turned into ashes, and the remains may weigh around 7 pounds (for men) or 5 pounds (in the case of women). A Certificate of Cremation will be released to serve as legal document. It contains the name of the person, date, and place of cremation.

When the ashes are handed to the family, the family will put them in an un urn. Some choose to release the ashes or even send them abroad for other members of the family.

Is there more than just one kind of cremation casket?

Despite what you may think, there are actually several types of cremation caskets:

Direct cremation caskets

They’re an option for people that don’t want any visitation before cremation. It’s really affordable and common. They’re made of heavy-duty cardboard that works as a delivery vessel for the person who died.

Traditional cremation caskets

Many people also choose to include viewing during the funeral service. They can be beautifully decorated, honoring the deceased.

The caskets for the DIY set

National funeral laws agree that any casket has to be accepted by funeral homes or crematory, as long as it respected the local/state guidelines.

Crafting a cremation casket in your workshop is one of the most valuable actions to make for a deceased loved one. However, you should gather all the information before building it so that it respects all the rules as an acceptable vessel.

Green cremation caskets

More and more North Americans are choosing cremation instead of the traditional burial due to the ecological benefits of cremation. It makes perfect sense that a green cremation casket is one option to consider for cremation.

The green cremation caskets are long and broad, yet elegant and dignified. They also allow viewing during the funeral service and are an ideal option for the environmentalists that choose cremation as end-of-life planning.

Can you leave something in the cremation casket?

Even if some people would like to place some of their most beloved belongings inside the casket, it’s not a good plan, considering the nature of cremation. Jewelry and other possessions are metal, which will not turn into ash.

Briefly put, it’s not impossible to leave something in the casket (apart from the body), but it’s better that you don’t. Should you decide to place something, it's wise to let the crematory staff about it. They will determine if it's a good idea or not.

Instead of a conclusion

There are many and new ways to make use of the ashes. Nowadays, you can turn the ashes into cremation glass art. You can actually select between customized pieces, such as glass orbs, paperweights, and even jewelry. And don’t forget that you can now have a cremation diamond made of ashes.