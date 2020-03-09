When people come to South Australia, they want to find the most fun things to do in Adelaide. Here are the best things to do in this area.

(Newswire.net -- March 9, 2020) -- When people come to South Australia, they want to find the most fun things to do in Adelaide. This can range from the best food to stunning, scenic views. Here are some top attractions to make the most of your trip to Adelaide this year.

Float along the western end of the Murray River

The Murray River is Australia’s longest river, over 1,500km long, extending over one-third of the continent. The path that winds towards Adelaide snakes through rugged rock walls that have been slowly eroded through time. The sights to see from onboard a ship on the Murray are spectacular, and a perfect snapshot of the land of South Australia

There are cruises along the Murray that range from two-hour jaunts to three-night stays on the iconic river. Relax along the river or spend your time spotting the native wildlife—spot pelicans, galahs, cockatoos, and cormorants perched in weeping willows and red river gum trees.

Walkthrough the Adelaide Botanic Garden

In the heart of the Adelaide CBD is the Adelaide Botanic Garden. Over 120 acres are home to stunning flora, wandering through the garden is like stepping into another world. Join a free guided tour any day of the year to get expert information on the plants.

Walkthrough separate, stunning gardens, like the First Creek Wetland, which provides a sustainable water supply for the gardens in addition to impressive views. Or wander through the International Rose Garden, home to over 5,000 roses including Australian natives, heritage roses, and more!

Discover the town of Hahndorf

A small town in the Adelaide Hills, Hahndorf is a popular spot for Australian and international tourists. The town was settled in the 19th century by Lutheran migrants and remains one of the best Australian examples of German-style architecture. Wander through the picturesque town and explore the history of the land, including Indigenous history dating back thousands of years.

Enjoy classic German food and drink like apple strudel and craft beers, go shopping at the local stores and boutiques, and enjoy the hospitality of this charming town. Even stay the night for an out-of-city getaway when the hustle and bustle of the CBD get too much.

Learn about wine

A common activity for people heading to Adelaide and South Australia is heading to the Barossa Valley and trying some wine. But before you do that, visit the National Wine Centre. The centre is in the middle of the city, and inside you’ll find plenty to discover about wine. Take classes, enjoy live music, and participate in some of their events. If you’re interested in going to wineries in the Barossa Valley after, you’ll be a lot more prepared and armed with knowledge on all things wine. Of all the fun things to do in Adelaide, enjoying wine is one of the most popular.