Chicago property owner Beal Properties offers insight into how multi-family buildings provide residents with the opportunity to reduce their carbon footprint.

In January 2020, temperatures hit record highs. In tandem, interest in achieving a carbon zero future has reached new peaks. Youth across the world are striking for the climate, and climate strategy has become a top issue on the campaign trail for the U.S. presidency.

As awareness of climate change has permeated society, so too has concern with one’s own environmental footprint.

Homeownership — and the types of homes people choose to live in — is one of the single most impactful decisions individuals make concerning the environment. Increasingly, apartment living is proving ideal for the eco-conscious, with a multitude of benefits for those looking to reduce their footprint.

More efficient use of space limits unnecessary acquisition of “stuff”

In 2019, Marie Kondo and her “joy of tidying up” concept swept American culture. People across the country were eyeing their junk drawers and donating clothes they never wore. It left many realizing they had more space than they initially thought they needed for their belongings. But, over time, despite their best intentions, many saw that space fill back up.

When contemplating how to better curate your life and limit the “stuff,” it can be helpful to live in a space that is more reflective of what you need. Apartment living provides that helpful constraint. Because you’re not faced with an empty lot and a never ending list of new features — more on the benefits of choosing a pre-existing property over a new one later — moving into an existing apartment building can do wonders in limiting the proliferation of unnecessary items.

Dense cities are a better use of space

Through the 20th century, the spread of highways and social shifts saw a city-to-suburb transition for large communities of Americans across the country. This provided certain Americans with large properties and carefully planned communities. What it did not account for was the eventual need for more efficient agricultural supply chains and the opportunities that a highly connected world would afford.

As temperatures continue to shift and some land becomes unusable — much of southern Florida could be under water within 80 years — there is urgency to use existing land more carefully and efficiently. Apartment living allows a significant number of people to live within the same square acreage and can position large populations in central locations, reducing the need for long distance travel.

The nation’s biggest cities, Chicago included, are all impacted, both by climate change and the population trends that have emerged as a result. While the shoreline of Lake Michigan isn’t likely to rise as quickly as equatorial coasts, increased storms will likely cause problems for those living in single family homes along the water. Multi-family properties are gaining popularity in an already apartment-filled city for a reason.

Apartments are more energy efficient

Simply put: apartment complexes are more energy efficient than single-family buildings.

One study by the US Energy Information Administration found apartment buildings with five or more units use much less energy than the average for all households, about half of the energy used in single-family homes.

Beyond basic appliance necessities in single family homes, there is also a need for temperature control throughout the year, whether that be heating or cooling. Standalone homes are susceptible to the inherent inefficiencies that increase the need for high energy usage, such as temperature leaks through old windows and shoddy doorjambs.

Apartments have fewer doors and windows leading to the outside, and rental units receive more frequent upkeep than purchased homes. Meanwhile, whereas larger homes often have little-used rooms and hallways that require significant energy to heat, apartments are more compact.

Deconverted properties offer particular benefits for the environment

While nearly all apartment living is more eco-friendly than single family homes, there are a few nuances to consider if you’re looking to make the most environmentally beneficial choice. Many new buildings are designed with an eye toward energy preservation and conservation.

But even though property management firms are often careful to limit emissions when managing construction, the building process nonetheless impacts the environment.

However, a property management firm can instead “deconvert” an existing property, turning condos or other larger units into more efficient apartment spaces. In this process, they can upgrade these units to better account for energy conservation and top of the line technologies. And they can do it without constructing a new building from the ground up.

Industry trends support this strategy: for example, Beal Properties of Chicago has made a $30 billion investment in deconverting with the hope of seeing real benefits for all stakeholders, including tenants.

While long-term strategies are always being improved, with the technologies currently available to us, we know that a new property needs to exist for 80 years before the energy benefits outpace the cost of its creation. An existing property brought up to standards on the other hand begins repaying the impact of construction immediately.

Density leads to less travel in and out of cities

Depending on where they live, the average American can easily spend about 200 hours per year commuting to and from work. Believe it or not, these 200 hours translate into roughly 2.6 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year per commuter. This has a massive impact on the environment, especially considering most Americans are commuting in single occupant vehicles. On top of the environmental impact, commuting is a pain.

One massive benefit of apartment living within a city is that commuting options are more varied and generally better for the environment. Whether your commute from apartment to work is a short walk or a hop on public transit, the environmental benefits are tremendous.

Another significant benefit to commuting within a city, rather than to and from a suburb, is that it helps build community. A walk across town exposes you to local businesses, community events, and farmers markets. The benefits of living centrally are as social as they are environmental and economical.

It is nearly impossible to live a completely carbon-neutral existence. However, with rising temperatures and the social shifts in motion to support a movement for eco-friendly living, it’s always worth considering the environmental impacts of our choices, especially when those choices are ones we have to live in.

Next time you consider a move, take a closer look at the multi-family options available to you. The planet will thank you.