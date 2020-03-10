Trends and styles are always changing, while bold colors were all in a few months ago now the trend is shifting towards neutral and classic colors.

What if we tell you that we have come up with a few trends that can pimp up your living room all year long?

After conducting thorough research, we have found out the best-known trends for pimping up living rooms. Keep reading below to find out what we have for you.

1. Natural Elements

Over the past few years, living room interior designs keep making the most of natural elements and environment friendly products as a response to early 2000's fast-furnishing patterns.

This natural stance connects with the curves and earthy tones; we see a trend in modern living room decoration. Natural elements are everywhere, from woods and hardwood to natural fibers, which allow the prospect of potential heirlooms a welcoming return. Consider raw wooden table bases filled with natural stone tops and rugs and natural fiber furniture. You would surely feel a subtle sense of beauty and patinas in your living room. Moreover, it can be a perfect suggestion for small living spaces, as you can go green in even the smallest amounts while still showing all the difference. You can add a new floor to even pimp this trend more.

2. Go Retro and Curvy

After a long period of diagonal lines, curves are back in living room interior designs. The rigidly boxy forms with silhouettes are gone, which we have witnessed evolve strongly over the last ten years.

Smooth curvature, shimmering curves, and softer edges are back in trend, following the ever more common earthy tones, natural materials, and retro designs.

The laminate flooring compliments the curvy trend greatly, seeing like they are a staple for a trendy living room.

3. ’70s Inspired

Since trends in fashion and interior design seem to go hand in hand thematically, it only makes sense for us to see a return to the spirit of the 1970s. It can work as a sense of laid-back glitz, and glamour takes its way into demographics in interior design in living rooms.

This look is completely in line with the earthy tones of color that we see gaining fame, and also the natural elements that are becoming consistently fashionable. They also create an excellent combination with eternally popular Mid-Century Modern furnishings as well as rustic decoration.

The trends for pimping up a living are all dating back to what we saw in the early '90s and '70s, making us confident that classic is the new trend.