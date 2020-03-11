TRON is a blockchain-based decentralized platform. Tronix (TRX) is the cryptocurrency of the TRON network.

(Newswire.net -- March 11, 2020) -- Just recently, B2BinPay announced the integration of TRON onto its platform, providing users of one of the industry’s favourite cryptocurrency payments gateway access to an even larger range of coins and tokens. With a track record of continually adding popular coins and tokens, TRON is a welcome addition to the previously added BNB and DAI.

To give some background, TRON is a blockchain-based decentralized platform which in its own words, sets out to build a free, global digital content entertainment system with distributed storage technology while enabling easy, cost-effective sharing of digital content.

To further explain, the ecosystem around the network offers huge scalability and consistent reliability. Furthermore, it is capable of processing transactions at a high rate. TRON itself can be used by content users to pay for content they want to access. After reaching the content producers’ accounts, the coins can be exchanged for other cryptos or used to pay for blockchain-related services.

Tronix (TRX) is the cryptocurrency of the TRON network. At the time of writing in February 2020, TRON is ranked 15th in Coinmarketcap.com in terms of market capitalization, holding its own as one of the most favoured modes of crypto payments.

About B2BinPay

B2BinPay is a complete global cryptocurrency payment solution which has become a firm favourite in the industry. The popular solution allows businesses to send, receive, store, exchange and accept cryptocurrency payments online, safely, securely and cost-effectively across the globe. It is used by many different businesses forex brokers, cryptocurrency exchanges, hedge funds and online stores, but also by a wide range of other merchants who use it to process cryptocurrency payments for their businesses.

Besides TRON, B2BinPay accepts a large range of coins, tokens and stablecoins including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dash, Ripple, Neo, Nem, Monero, B2BX and any ERC20 tokens. What’s more, global digital transactions between parties possible for a fraction of the cost of regular online payment gateways for B2BinPay users.

Merchant and Enterprise Solutions

B2BinPay differentiates its offerings with two solutions, one for Merchants and one for Enterprises. The Merchant solution enables merchants to offer their clients a large number of coins as a payment option with crypto/crypto and crypto/fiat withdrawal methods both available. It has become a popular choice in the industry thanks to its large range of tools and features including low processing fees, no recurring fees, no hidden charges, real-time balance/transaction history, downloadable reports and secure checkout.

With the Enterprise wallet for business solution, Enterprise clients can receive, store and send a wide range of virtual currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple and Monero while enabling global transactions between parties for a small percentage of the cost of traditional processing solutions. B2BinPay offers a range of features, coupled with commission rates starting as at a low 0.5%, recognised as one of the lowest fees available. The Enterprise solution is highly in demand by Enterprise clients thanks to high automation and transaction speeds of under 20 seconds.

Setting up and integrating the B2BinPay platform is an easy process with users being able to connect easily quickly via a single API. Contact us today to get started!