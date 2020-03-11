One of the most importnt aspects of a business is your finances. Here's why you should hire an accountant.

When is Hiring an Accountant for Your Small Business a Smart Move?

It's not hiring the right employees, brand building, and so on. Though these things are tough too, small businesses worry the most about money management. Fatigue, as well as balancing quality and growth are also top concerns.

What's interesting is these challenges are easier to overcome by hiring an accountant. In fact, having an accountant by your side early on can help set up your business for success. From choosing the right type of business entity (e.g. LLC, partnership, etc.) to acquiring state licenses or requirements to creating a tax plan, and more, an accountant can provide invaluable help.

Now, if you haven't hired an accountant, don't worry. Here, we'll list down the times it makes the most sense to hire one.

When Accounting Tasks Become Too Much for You

As an entrepreneur, you're expected to wear many hats, so it's not surprising if you're also taking care of accounting matters yourself. As your business grows, however, you'll find that there will be more things competing for your time and attention.

Of course, you can't attend to those things if you're busy with data management, writing financial reports, and making sure your income and expense reports are compliant with state and federal laws. That's why you need to hire a business accountant who can take care of those tasks for you.

When It's Tax Season

Assuming you can't afford to hire an accountant full-time, then one of the best times to hire one is during tax time. As you know, one of the duties of accountants is to help people prepare and file taxes.

For your business tax returns, save yourself the trouble of figuring out which forms you have to fill and submit, the deductions you can claim, etc.

Hire an accountant so you'll never have to worry about missing deadlines.

When You Need to Make Sound Business Decisions

Accountants can help you make informed decisions related to your customers, vendors, marketing, pricing strategy, and so on.

From choosing the right accounting tool (e.g., FreshBooks vs. QuickBooks) to hiring extra staff to purchasing new equipment, renegotiating payment terms with some of your vendors, and more, an accountant can help you with day-to-day and future business decisions.

Are You Thinking of Hiring an Accountant?

If you're debating whether to hire an accountant or not, the best solution is to go for a consultation. Some accountants or accounting companies even offer this service for free so you should take advantage.

They can come in and assess your needs, as well as make recommendations. When you're ready to hire one, just know that there are many skilled candidates. Take your time, do your homework on how to find an accountant for small business, and ask recommendations from your colleagues before you hire anyone.

