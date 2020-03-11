Graham Kramer, one of the best brand strategists and digital marketing experts, believes that only a handful of strategies work and that too if you use them tactfully.

(Newswire.net -- March 11, 2020) -- Most blogs explaining different digital marketing strategies claim that all the techniques work flawlessly. In reality, they don’t. Graham Kramer, one of the best brand strategists and digital marketing experts, believes that only a handful of strategies work and that too if you use them tactfully. He suggests that you should stick to only a few strategies that produce real results for your business. Graham points out that you shouldn’t invest in strategies that are irrelevant to your brand. Instead, you can use that money on campaigns that work. Here are the top 4 strategies that Graham thinks will dominate 2020.

1. Responsive web design

Most of your target audience uses mobile phones to search for information about your brand. Therefore, Graham suggests that your site should have two versions: one for desktops and the other for mobile phones. And to achieve this, you will require a responsive web design. Contact web designers who have experience in responsive programming. This will make your site fit on any type of mobile screen without any glitch, enhancing their user experience.

2. Marketing automation

Graham, in one of his posts, revealed that almost 92% of small-scale business owners lose money every month because they don’t consider marketing automation seriously. He believes that 2020 will see the rise of marketing automation as it sets into motion a variety marketing strategies, such as organic search, using web forms, researching marketing automation database, automatic email marketing, keeping track of different marketing results, implement a sales funnel, and analyzing and improve these techniques over time.

3. Social media marketing

According to Graham Kramer, social media marketing will continue to gain ground in 2020. Companies will utilize this platform to share their products and services. He encourages small businesses to start with social media marketing if they don’t have enough money to spend on other digital marketing strategies. Graham recommends focusing on your social media content.

He suggests that you should put up peppy and catchy phrases that your audience usually uses. This allows your brand to connect with them on a more personal level. The audience needs to see why your company is different and why they should visit your company's official website. You can also use your company's social media pages to respond to customer complaints. This will show them that you look into customer queries and complaints quickly, thus creating a positive impression in their minds.

4. Search engine optimization

Graham believes there is no substitute for effective SEO. This trend will continue to exist as long as people use search engines daily. Keyword research, link building, and whitehat SEO will improve your website's search engine visibility. However, this is a long-term and continuous process. Don’t consider it as a one-time investment. You need to keep improving and updating your SEO strategies to boost organic rankings and reach your target audience quickly.

Now that you know some of the best digital marketing techniques from Graham Kramer, you shouldn’t waste time implementing them. You may have to take small steps in the beginning, but you'll reap big returns if you stay consistent with your efforts.