The never-ending conversation about the impending redundancy of car parking space is due to the trends shaping the way people want to park their vehicles.

The competition for land for building homes and having some to construct parking lots leads prompts many changes in parking procedures. Technology comes in with an answer using different technological implementations.

Smart Parking and Internet of Things (IoT)

Generally, Internet of Things system revolves around how the internet enables devices to communicate with each other, and the concept is aiding the car parking industry. Such systems are already implemented in different industries globally. A simple query via the internet displays all the available spaces in real-time. Smart parking eliminates the need to walk and look for a red or green light.

In terms of efficiency, smart parking through internet communication decreases the time it takes a driver to find a parking lot. Such evidence proves that it is possible to distribute free parking spaces instead of putting them all in one location.

Automation

Automation involves the use of technology to increase effectiveness. Robotics technology helps in parking vehicles. The moment a car gets inside the lot, lasers will scan it, and a robotic valet in the form of a platform lifts the car, moving it into an available space.

The system resembles a storage rack that allows for up to four times the number a standard car parking lot would accommodate. All this happens because stacking leaves no space between vehicles.

Progressive cities in the world have such systems in place. Given time, they will be a superb trend. Their use of space is quite commendable, reducing the need for many slots. When the number of slots reduces, the builders are happy.

Self-Driving Cars

Robotics may appear too futuristic, but if you consider the fact today's modern cars have a technology that assists drivers in parking. Self-driving cars are affordable, and there is a possibility that they will soon overpower the existing trends. They also utilise a small space similar to the automation system.

The future is already with us, and you can see that with the emergence of self-driven cars. Currently, there is a proposal doing the rounds on the sharing of robotics in public service vehicles. Robotic vehicles will reduce the number of vehicles on the road reducing the need to have more parking spaces.

Smart Cities

Smart cities is a terminology that covers many concepts. This is because each city can have priorities of what should be included under the smart city projects. In some cities, provision of better transportation to the community is one of the major goals. In other cities, becoming carbon neutral is a priority.

In situations where the city’s plan involve parking and traffic, the smart city projects are likely to result in fewer vehicles and more efficient use of parking lot resources. Thus, car park managers may need to implement differentiation plans to reach full capacity.

Besides, it’s important to evaluate both new and developing tech and how the vehicle parking lot can be connected to them. For example, if the smart city plans to monitor on-street car parking spots to offer navigation solutions for customers, it’s important to evaluate the possibility of integrating your parking resources in such solutions.

The world population is increasing, and so are its demands for more space. Technology seems to be the answer to most of our parking challenges through the introduction of smart and innovative parking solutions.