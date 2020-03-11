Implementing various car park solutions enables drivers to locate the next available parking space at their convenience.

(Newswire.net -- March 11, 2020) -- Driving is a convenient way to get to your destination within a short time. Car park facilities find it hard to cope with the influx of vehicles. Implementing various car park solutions enables drivers to locate the next available parking space at their convenience.

If you own a car parking facility, walk through the structure, and understand all the control procedures and ensure they are in place at all times. You can also determine if necessary steps are taken to ensure that your parking facility is efficient and safe parking space.

Revise the Parking Management Agreement

An agreement should define refundable expenses that relate to your location. You can charge other payments, including site supervision, bookkeeping, and additional cost of maintaining facilities within the parking area. Categorise such expenses under the management fees. The annual budget’s submission should be done three months before the next fiscal year. An expense that exceeds standard costs should not extend without prior notice.

Have a Monthly Report package

The monthly report includes all expenses that are reimbursable such as labour, liability insurance, and other miscellaneous revenues. A back-up of all expenses, such as payroll registers, should be available and that includes copies of all invoices.

It would help if you have a receivable accounts report every month. Devise a way to make all parking tenants pay their dues on time. For example, deactivate access to the parking lot until you receive all expenses.

Manage the Entry and Exit Points

These two entry points control the entire packing operation. Cars getting in and out should have a valid access ticket or have the permission to access the parking zone. You may be using a bypass switch that can release the exit and the entry points.

Every time a tenant uses a spare key to access the parking lot, you should encourage logging it into the system. Confirm that the loop detectors open only when a car wants to exit. Some people may use a metal bar to trick the system into producing a receipt.

Maintain Cleanliness

Every morning when most cars are on the road, conduct a basic inspection looking for excessive oil spills, trash cans, and odours that may discourage people from using your parking space.

A parking facility near oceans or water bodies requires a power wash at least twice a year. A thorough cleaning removes salts when cleaning the floors. Cars collect such sediments that may leave traces of harsh chemicals leading to concrete deterioration.

It is easy to overlook parking spaces, yet they are the first point of contact for any guest. A clean facility indicates that even the house or home has a good maintenance routine. Make sure you check and review your car park management protocol regularly.

Ensure proper lighting

Generally, lighting influences the perception of safety in a facility. Is it difficult to see while walking in your facility? Will drivers and your employees feel safe? Do some of the lights require replacement or an upgrade? These are some of the questions you must analyse to determine whether or not your car parking facility is operating as expected.

Keep in mind that poor lighting in a car parking facility is an indication of improper management. According to experts, the recommended lighting levels for parking areas are usually measured in foot-candles.

Lastly, check your facility to ensure there are no signs of water damage. What most car parking lot owners don’t know is that water is the biggest enemy to a parking structure. It can seep through the concrete and with time, compromise the structural integrity of your facility.