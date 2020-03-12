The article we’ve prepared will help you read up on the advantages and disadvantages of working with cheap hosting providers.

(Newswire.net -- March 12, 2020) -- If you want to decide on a hosting provider, the first thing you’ll probably consider is the price, especially if you’re an aspiring businessman just starting out. Your budget is still tight, and you don’t have that many clients yet. What’s left to do is to use limited resources where they are most influential.

Benefits of the cheap solution:

1) It’s… well, cheap.

As a business owner or even a person who wants to create a site for sharing images, a personal blog, or for any other reason, your budget motivates, dictates, and limits your possibilities. That is why cheaper hosting, such as shared hosting, is so appealing. It gives users the ability to share resources on one server, thereby having all the advantages of a server without responsibility for managing it or the cost of a server.

2) It’s easy.

Shared hosting is the cheapest solution. This is the most trouble-free type for users to configure and use. Shared hosting makes it easy to set up the software and use pre-installed technologies. You can do it all with the intuitive control panel installed on the server.

3) It has customer support.

The majority of cheap hosting sites provide you with online support and technical assistance. Moreover, most of them are available 24/7. Technical support options may vary, but they often include online chat, email support, and phone support. Most sites have at least a few employees with technical knowledge to answer your questions.

Drawbacks:

1) Customer support leaves much to be desired.

Here is the flip side of the coin. Cheap hosting companies have to cut costs somewhere. They can do this with staff or with the quality of the servers and equipment that they use. It is not uncommon for them to shorten both of these points. This means that when a technical problem affects the server, they may not have experienced personnel or enough personnel to solve the problem.

2) Few customization options.

Most cheap hosting companies allow their users to set standard configurations of CMS programs. You cannot modify system files in order to improve the performance of your site. The web hosting company has full control over the server. They are the ones who give you the resources. As a result, they have the power to add or remove resources as they see fit.

3) Limited resources.

Another reason a hosting provider can offer a server for cheap is that it populates as many sites as it can on one server. All sites on this server are fighting for limited resources. If another website has a significant increase in web traffic, this may slow down your site. It can even make certain resources completely inaccessible.

And what about free hosting?

A small business owner may think that if cheap is good, then free is better. But nothing in this world is free, they say. The thing is, some hosting companies offer free hosting to encourage you to purchase a paid service. Others offer their services for free but then earn on advertising on your site. And some of them even offer their services for free. But then they could sell your personal information to marketers as a way to fund their efforts!

To conclude

All things considered, if you are serious about creating a website for your small business or your personal blog, we recommend that you stay away from most free hosting companies. In addition, not all the cheap hosting services are bad – most of them have just enough functions for all of your tasks.