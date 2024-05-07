Spring is right around the corner and the rising temperatures make it the perfect time to get outside and breathe in the fresh air.

(Newswire.net -- May 6, 2024) -- Spring is right around the corner and the rising temperatures make it the perfect time to get outside and breathe in the fresh air. While you’re waiting for the hot, balmy summer air, you can enjoy the blooming flowers and lush gardens of springtime with fun outdoor activities. Here are seven of our favorite outdoor springtime activities.

1. Picnic



Nothing says spring quite like a picnic. Gather a large blanket, basket, wine or juice, and some fun cheeses, breads, nuts, and grapes to make your own charcuterie board. Picnics are perfect for families, couples, and friends. Bring along a good book or a deck of cards to play games after you eat.

2. Fly a Kite

Flying a kite is a wonderful way to spend time outdoors in the spring. We often associate flying a kite with young children but there’s no reason why adults can’t fly kits as well. You can buy a kite online or at a hobby store. Sometimes grocery stores carry them as well. Small kites need only a small amount of wind in order to fly and you can spend a few hours lazily strolling around a park with your kite. It’s a meditative fun outdoor experience for spring.

3. Kayaking

Kayaking is a wonderful way to explore springtime weather as lakes, rivers, and oceans warm up. The mild springtime weather is comfortable for long-distance paddling compared to the overbearing summer heat. Depending on where you kayak, you’ll be able to see gorgeous coastline views and take in wildlife sightings. Kayaking is also a relaxing and fun way to get exercise into your day.

4. Hiking

Springtime is a perfect time to go on hiking adventures. With temperatures rising but not yet reaching scorching summer highs, you can comfortably enjoy the outdoors. The landscapes also come to life in the spring with vibrant colors as flowers bloom and trees regain their lush foliage. You can expect to see picturesque scenery as you hike along your trail.

5. Gardening

Spring is an ideal time to garden. Gardeners can plant a variety of flowers, vegetables, and herbs to enjoy throughout the season. Working in a garden not only provides physical activity but it lets you connect with nature and watch as your plants thrive. Whether you have a small balcony garden or a spacious backyard garden, gardening offers endless opportunities for creativity.

6. Birdwatching

Birdwatching is a year-round activity but spring is an active and fun season. As birds migrate back after the winter, breeding season is in full swing. You can birdwatch with binoculars at local parks, nature reserves, or possibly even your own backyard! From colorful songbirds to majestic cardinals, you can see so many beautiful and fascinating birds during the spring season.

7. Outdoor Yoga

Spring is a time of renewal and awakening, which aligns with yoga practice methodology. Taking your yoga practice outdoors can be a great way to take advantage of springtime weather with warm sunshine, a gentle breeze and possibly chirping birds.

These are only a handful of fun outdoor spring activities you can do. Try to think creatively and come up with your own list after you’ve tried our list!