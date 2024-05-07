Retaining walls are both aesthetic and functional features, leveling out slopes and adding the beauty of a stone feature. However, these benefits are jeopardized

May 7, 2024 -- Retaining walls are both aesthetic and functional features, leveling out slopes and adding the beauty of a stone feature. However, these benefits are jeopardized when the retaining wall fails. Failure is unfortunately common when the walls are not properly installed with the right techniques and materials. At first glance, installing a retaining wall looks like it is as easy as stacking the materials. However, without the right techniques and construction steps, a retaining wall will inevitably crack and ultimately collapse. What can you do to build a strong retaining wall?

1- Start with a Concrete Base

The first step to take when building a retaining wall is to dig a trench where the wall will stand. Building deep enables the wall to better withstand damage related to frost and saturated soil. The depth depends on how much force will press against it. Extend the toe of the retaining wall’s base for added strength. Once your trench is done, lay a thick concrete base with a stable toe. The concrete base strengthens the wall further.

2- Install Anchors and Tiebacks

Before building up, install anchors at the base. These are secured into the concrete and are essential for building a solid wall that holds up well to the force that will press against it. Tiebacks can be installed during the wall's construction as well. These are metal rods that are inserted at an angle through the wall and deep into the soil. They can dramatically increase the load that the retaining wall will support.

3- Use an Adhesive

The quality of mortar used during the retaining wall's construction is critical. While anchors and tiebacks serve their critical jobs, a retaining wall simply will not hold up if the materials are poorly secured. Be aware that not all adhesives are the same. Look for a strong adhesive with solid reviews and a good reputation for longevity.

4- Focus on Drainage

Saturated soil, such as after heavy rain or even forgetting that the sprinkler is on overnight, places extreme pressure against a retaining wall. This is one of the more common reasons for retaining wall failure. Drainage must be taken into account when building a retaining wall to minimize the risk of collapse. One of the more common ways to address drainage is to install drainage lines at the bottom of the walls during installation.

5- Build for Strength

Before starting the construction of your retaining wall, carefully analyze the lay of the land. The wall should take into account slopes as well as the weight that may press against it. For example, if the wall needs to support a vehicle driving nearby, the wall should be reinforced to withstand that load.

Retaining walls offer exceptional benefits that can enhance the functionality of your land, such as by evening out a steep slope. They are also an aesthetic feature, dressing up curb appeal substantially. However, in order to enjoy these benefits, the wall must remain in excellent condition. Design a strong retaining wall for your property today.