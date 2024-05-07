Graduations are a big deal and should be celebrated in style. Whether you have a child graduating from high school or a loved one finishing college,

(Newswire.net -- May 7, 2024) -- Graduations are a big deal and should be celebrated in style. Whether you have a child graduating from high school or a loved one finishing college, it is a milestone you want to remember. Using the following seven tips, your loved one is sure to remember their big day without leaving you stressed.

1 – Go With a Theme

The best way to reduce the stress and ensure your party flows is to select a theme. Possibilities include colors from the school, hobbies your loved one is interested in, or a theme with props. Fiestas are always fun with pinatas and Hispanic food. However, carnival themes give options for photo booths, games, bounce houses, and more. One important note to ensure success in whatever theme you decide on, make sure you set things up to come and go. Allowing guests to come at their leisure with set food and present times ensures everyone attending enjoys the atmosphere, and you will have more people show up who may skip due to not being available the entire time.

2 – Provide Plenty of Food

Taking steps to ensure plenty of food for all attendees can be daunting but is vital to a successful party. To reduce the stress, consider ordering catering. Not only will you not have to cook or clean up, but professionals often know how much to prepare based on the numbers you give them. Food should match your theme as much as possible. If you are looking at a Western theme, consider ordering barbecue with some vegetarian options. Fiesta themes easily allow for taco bars where guests can create their tacos or nachos. Hotdogs, corndogs, popcorn, and cotton candy work with carnival themes or you could even order a food truck. Whatever direction you opt for, make full use of disposable plates, cups, and cutlery for easier clean-up.

3 – Decorate Everything

If possible, hold the party outside so you can decorate walkways and use trees to string lights. Make things fun and draw attention, but don’t forget interactive decorations. Consider adding a photo booth where guests can grab photo props that represent your theme and graduate. Whether you hire a photographer or simply set up a backdrop where selfies can be taken, allowing people to interact with the decoration makes any party shine.

4 – Make the Graduate Shine

This party is all about the graduates and you want to make sure they shine. Set up a table with photos, a guest book, and honor achievements he or she made while in school. It is best if this table is separate from the gift table so people can browse and leave notes. To give the graduate a financial boost, consider adding a fun way for guests to leave a few dollars for the graduate.

5 – Prepare in Advance

Do not wait to start setting up until the last minute. The most successful parties come from planning and preparation. Set up anything you can prior to the day of the party, and then finish setting up a few hours before the guests arrive. If you are hiring a caterer, tell them to arrive in enough time to set everything up and double-check all of their items before people start showing up.

6 – Create a Gift Table

There is no better way to celebrate hitting a milestone than a gift table. Whether you open the gifts at the party or wait for a later date, a graduate is sure to feel loved when they see a table full of presents.

7 – Make Your Own Stations

Finally, to offer personalization to everyone, go with stations where guests can create their own desserts, drinks, or food. Ideas include fondue, chocolate fountains, and taco bars. The more you allow your attendees to customize, the less work you have to make sure everyone has something they like.

Remember this day is all about the graduate. When you reduce your stress, you will be able to enjoy time with your loved ones, celebrating their milestones in style.